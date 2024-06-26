Who was David Hunt? Nine arrested in Hull murder investigation

David Hunt, a 45-year-old Hull resident, was discovered stabbed outside a house on Arundel Close on Wednesday, June 19. Despite paramedics' best efforts, he died shortly after arriving at the hospital. His death prompted a thorough investigation by Humberside Police as per Hull Daily Mail.

David Hunt's murder investigation and arrests

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens has been leading the investigation into David Hunt's murder for the past five days. A dedicated team of detectives has been investigating various leads, including house-to-house visits and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Their efforts led to the arrest of nine people in connection with the incident.

DCI Goodens stated that over the last five days, he has had a dedicated team of detectives investigating a number of lines of inquiry, including going house to house and reviewing and scouring CCTV footage in the area. As part of the investigation, they have arrested two more people.

Five people who were arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues. Another two people have since been unconditionally released. Two people, ages 16 and 20, are currently in police custody.

Appeal for information on David Hunt's case

Despite the arrests, police are still seeking information from the public. DCI Goodens shared that the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward. He said that he could confirm that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.

He continued to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who has information, dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage that can help, and to call them at 101, quoting log 563 of June 19.

This appeal is critical as police work to piece together the events that led to David Hunt's tragic death. Community cooperation and any additional evidence could be critical in ensuring justice.

Following this tragedy, specially trained officers are providing assistance to David Hunt's family. The loss has been devastating for them, and the police are ensuring they get the help they need during this difficult time. The community's support and solidarity are also important in helping the family cope with their loss.

