Who was David McKnight? Remembering J.D.’s Revenge and Hollywood Shuffle actor as he passes away at 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

David Lee McKnight was born on July 2, 1936, in Mound Bayou, Mississippi, and his life journey led him from the Southern roots of his birthplace to the busy city of Chicago at the age of four. McKnight's enthusiasm for acting flourished in Chicago, where he attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School and Wilson Junior College. McKnight enlisted in the United States Army and worked as a police officer before chasing his goals on the big screen, reflecting the different experiences that created the man who would eventually become an unsung hero in African-American cinema, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Breaking barriers on the small screen

McKnight made history in 1970 as the lead of the first all-Black TV soap opera, Bird of the Iron Feather, which broadcast on Chicago's WTTW. This ground-breaking performance paved the way for McKnight's career, which would see him adorn television screens across the country. From Kojak and Hill Street Blues to Dynasty and Benson, McKnight became a household name, displaying his versatility and leaving an unforgettable stamp on television.

The silver screen and blaxploitation legacy

J.D.'s Revenge (1976), David McKnight's first film, was a blaxploitation horror masterpiece. McKnight played a deceased New Orleans hustler seeking justice in the body of Glynn Turman, who played a college student. This film not only displayed McKnight's acting abilities but also cemented his position in blaxploitation history.

In 1987, McKnight worked with filmmaker Robert Townsend on the cult classic Hollywood Shuffle, as Uncle Ray, a figure who pushes Townsend's protagonist to follow his ambitions despite obstacles. This cooperation marked the start of a creative collaboration that would continue with Townsend's The Five Heartbeats (1991), in which McKnight played Pastor Stone, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Legacy beyond the screen

David McKnight was a multidimensional person beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. He was an active member of the NAACP's Hollywood/Beverly Hills branch and a talented dancer and sharp dresser. McKnight's legacy as a notable African American thespian is today acknowledged and praised by those who respected his talent and dedication, despite his achievements going mostly unappreciated throughout his career.

Final bow and enduring influence

David McKnight passed away on Sunday, at the age of 87, from cancer in Las Vegas. His death leaves a vacuum in the entertainment industry, but his legacy lives on in his vast collection of work. McKnight's influence spans generations, from his early days in Chicago to his revolutionary role on Bird of the Iron Feather and notable performances in blaxploitation and cult masterpieces.

McKnight's life is remembered in a tribute video prepared by his friend and publicist Cynthia Busby, highlighting not only his on-screen talents but also the lively, dynamic personality that endeared him to those who had the opportunity of working with him.

David McKnight left a legacy that reaches beyond the frames of the films and television series he graced. He is survived by his brother, James, and a daughter.

As we honor this legendary actor, we recognize his influence on crafting the narrative of African-American representation in the entertainment world. David McKnight's name will be engraved in movie history for his talent, achievements, and the tenacious spirit that distinguished his incredible journey.

