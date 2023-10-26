Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug abuse and an individual's death.

On March 5, 2023, an off-duty police officer struck and killed 37-year-old mentally ill Dexter Wade on an expressway. Nevertheless, it wasn't until last month that his family learned of his passing.

According to a recent NBC, Jack Police knew that Bettersten Wade, the mother of Dexter Wade, had filed a missing person report in March, but they allegedly neglected to inform Bettersten that her son had passed away for months.

What happened to Dexter Wade?

Dexter Wade was last seen on March 5, just before he left the house after a fight with his mother, according to NBC News. He was allegedly hit by a Jackson policeman the same evening. According to reports, Dexter was struck by a Jackson police SUV driven by an off-duty corporal when he was crossing Interstate 55, a six-lane road.

The police-alerting officer was unharmed. The responding police did not, however, conduct a field sobriety test. Subsequently, it was determined that the incident was accidental. Bettersten Wade, meantime, looked to social media for support in getting her son back home. Two weeks later, the corner called the police again. Upon learning that there had been no advancement, requested permission to bury him on a pauper's field on the Hinds County prison farm.

Bettersten Wade found a gravel road that led into the woods, past an abandoned horse barn and a scrapyard, after spending seven months looking for her missing son. Bettersten Wade was told about the collision by police in person in August.

Who was Dexter Wade?

Dexter, a father of two, was apparently given a diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar illness. Dexter was a "sweet little boy" growing up in Jackson who was intelligent with computers, a leader among his peers, and someone who aspired to create his own company one day by renovating old cars.

Bettersten claimed that while he was in his teens, he "got lost" and started using drugs and auto theft, which is when everything went wrong. Bettersten explained that she wasn't always there for Dexter because she was a single mother of three and worked at night. Dexter's childhood dreams were not fulfilled, but he and his girlfriend Candice Thomas.

They had two daughters who continued to be a source of happiness for him even after their romantic relationship ended and he served two prison sentences—one for attempted auto theft and the other for armed robbery. Pettersen stated that Dexter was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar illness. He stopped using illegal drugs after taking medication, and he spent much of the day cleaning and tending to the yard at home.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

