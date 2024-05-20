Who was Ebrahim Raisi? All about him as Iranian president is reported dead in terrifying helicopter crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Iran's hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, has died in a helicopter crash, bringing an end to his contentious political career. Raisi, born on December 14, 1960, was long regarded as a protégé of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and a potential successor within the country's Shiite theocracy as per Hindustan Times. Raisi's political career was defined by his role in Iran's judiciary and his participation in significant historical events, such as the mass execution of prisoners in 1988.

Judicial career and controversial involvement in 1988 executions

Raisi's career in the judiciary began early, and he quickly advanced through the ranks. His most contentious period occurred in 1988 when he served on the "death commissions" that oversaw the mass executions of political prisoners.

These bogus retrials resulted in the execution of an estimated 5,000 people, including juveniles. Defendants were asked to identify themselves, and those who answered "mujahedeen" were executed. In 2019, the US Treasury sanctioned Raisi for his role in these events, accusing him of overseeing prisoner torture and execution.

Political ascent and presidential elections

Raisi first ran for president in 2017 but lost to Hassan Rouhani, a moderate cleric. In 2021, he ran again in an election that was heavily criticized for disqualifying his main competitors. Raisi received nearly 62% of the vote, but turnout was the lowest in Islamic Republic history, with many Iranians staying home or voiding their ballots. Raisi was confronted with questions about the 1988 executions after his election, but he refused to apologize for his involvement.

Confrontation with the West and domestic crackdowns

As president, Raisi backed Iran's uranium enrichment program, pushing it to near-weapons-grade levels while obstructing international nuclear inspectors. During his tenure, tensions with the West increased, as did support for military action, including a significant attack on Israel in April.

Domestically, Raisi's presidency was characterized by a harsh crackdown on dissent. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, who was detained for not properly wearing a hijab, nationwide protests erupted. The government's response was harsh, with over 500 people killed and more than 22,000 detained. A United Nations panel later found Iran responsible for the violence that resulted in Amini's death.

Tragic helicopter crash and aftermath

Raisi died in a helicopter crash during these turbulent times. The incident, described by state media as a "hard landing," drew immediate international attention. Raisi, 63, had been a key figure in Iran's political landscape, and his sudden death has created a significant power void.

His death is likely to have far-reaching implications for Iran's future, both domestically and internationally. Raisi's legacy, particularly his role in the 1988 executions and his strict policies as president, will continue to shape how he is remembered.

