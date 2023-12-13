Who was Emily Matson? Exploring her life, career, and more amid news of her unfortunate demise

In the world of journalism, Emily Matson was not just a news anchor; she was a beacon of passion and determination. Born to tell stories that resonated with the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania, Emily's career spanned nearly two decades at WIPU-TV in Erie, PA. As we navigate the details of her life, profession, and the heartbreaking news of her untimely departure, we unravel the layers of an extraordinary woman who left an indelible mark.

Early years and aspirations

Emily's journey in journalism began in the early 2000s as an intern at Erie’s WJET-TV. Her willpower and hard work quickly led her to WICU, where she not only produced the morning show but also found out her dream of becoming an on-air reporter. Emily's early experiences fueled her commitment to the crime beat, an area in which she believed her storytelling could make a real difference.

An anchor in her hometown

"I must be dreaming! An anchor gig in my place of birth! I am so satisfied to be in Erie, telling the stories which impact my neighbors every day," she expressed. Emily Matson became an integral part of Erie News Now, contributing her skills, wit, and warmth to the newsroom for about 20 years.

Recognition and achievements

Emily's excellence in journalism was not neglected. She co-anchored WICU’s nightly 7 pm and 11 pm slots and proudly received the Outstanding Spot News Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, not only once but twice. Her determination to deliver news with sincerity and love made her a respected figure within the newsroom and the community.

The personal side of Emily

Beyond the news desk, Emily Matson was a loyal friend and a skilled journalist. Colleagues, along with Jamison Hixenbaugh, recall her as "utterly devastating" and "one of the most wonderful people" to work with. Emily's genuine, worrying nature, coupled with her sense of humor, made her an anchor both on and off screen.

A hardworking goofball and cheerleader

Christyn Allen, a former colleague, recalls Emily as a hard worker, a goofball, and "your biggest cheerleader." She highlighted Emily's loyalty and the genuine challenge she showed for the ones around her. Even in Tennessee, where Christyn is based, Emily's impact was felt, a testament to the lasting connections she shaped.

A contagious personality

David Wolter, WBKO’s chief meteorologist, recalls Emily as a "a fun-loving, superb spark." Her contagious character lit up the room, making even the hardest days a bit brighter. Emily's authenticity, both on and off the air, resonated with everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Farewell to a remarkable soul

As we explore the life and career of Emily Matson, the news of her passing leaves a void in the hearts of individuals who knew her, both personally and via the screen. Her legacy as a devoted journalist, a caring friend, and a real soul lives on. In the face of this unfortunate death, we remember Emily not just for her news delivery but for the warmth, kindness, and laughter she shared with the arena.

