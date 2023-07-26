Who was Emmett Till? Take a look at why Joe Biden will be commemorating national monument in his name

U.S. President Joe Biden will soon establish a monument to honor Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till Mobley. According to inside reports from the White House, Biden will soon sign a proclamation to establish the monument to celebrate Emmet Till’s birth anniversary. It will be built at Graball Landing, Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse, and Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ across Illinois and Mississippi. All these locations hold significance in Till’s story and his mother’s fight for his justice.

The church in Chicago is where Till’s funeral was held while Graball Landing is where many believe his body was found. The district courthouse is where his killers were acquitted. The monument will tell the story of Emmett Mills and his mother who made sure that the story of his son stays alive.

Emmett Till and his tragic story that Civil Right Movement

For the unversed, Emmett Mills and his mother served as the major factor for the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement in America. Emmett Mills, a 14-year-old black teenager was kidnapped by two white men on August 28, 1955. They kidnapped him at gunpoint from his uncle’s house in Mississippi. The reason behind the men abducting Till was because he whistled at a white shopkeeper’s wife at a grocery store.

Roy Bryant and J.W. William were the two white men who beat Till brutally leaving several injuries on his body. Later, they took him to the river Tallahatchie where shot him dead. On August 30, 1955, Emmett Till’s dead body was discovered in the river. When his body was found, he was recognizable as one of his eyes was gouged.

While the news had spread in the U.S. like wildfire, the trial of the case went on for years. Even though the two white men confessed their crime after many years, the FBI had to close the case in 2006, because the limitations of the criminal violation had expired. Till’s mother Mamie who was one of the main figures of the American Civil Rights Movement fought for her son’s justice for years and years.

