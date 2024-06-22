TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

A 36-year-old Tunisian beauty influencer passed away while reportedly having a heart attack on a Malta-based yacht. The Times of Malta reports that on Monday, June 17, Farah El Kadhi suffered a heart arrest while on vacation on the European island of Malta. However, she was rushed to the hospital after having a heart attack, where she later died.

A Malta police spokesman verified that the Tunisian influencer was certified dead at Mater Dei Hospital on June 17 in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. Her followers and the online community are shocked by her unexpected passing.

Who was Farah El Kadhi?

Farah El Kadhi, a Tunisian native, was successful in a variety of fields. Her vibrant personality and her ability to interact with people made her stand out, and she was recognized for more than just her fashion sense and beauty advice.

She owned the fashion label Bazar by Faf and was a skilled architect in addition to being a beauty influencer. Her passions for fashion, beauty TV, and travel could be seen on her Instagram account, which gained over a million followers.

She identified herself as a bathroom singer and a travel addict. On June 7, she shared her most recent Instagram picture from a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.

Soulayma Hneynia announces Farah's death

Fellow influencer and close friend, Soulayma Hneynia, confirmed Ms. Kadhi's passing, writing in an Instagram post that her friend passed away peacefully in her sleep. The 36-year-old was called a truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth by Ms. Hneynia. Influencer and beauty communities have been deeply affected by Farah's untimely demise

