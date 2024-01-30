Who Was Harry Connick Sr.? Exploring The Life Of Actor Harry Connick Jr.'s father as he dies at 97

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Harry Connick Sr., a longtime New Orleans district attorney and father of singer-actor Harry Connick Jr., has died at the age of 97. Connick Sr. had a long and distinguished career in public service and was deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of New Orleans. His passing marks the loss of a true legend from the Big Easy.

Born in New Orleans in 1925, Connick Sr. had strong roots in the city. He joined the Navy during World War II and was in action in the Pacific before returning home to study law at Loyola University New Orleans. In 1961, Connick Sr. was elected as a Democratic district attorney for New Orleans, a position he held for over 30 years. Known for being tough on crime, Connick Sr. worked diligently to clean up the streets and establish law and order in the city during his lengthy tenure. "My dad was old school...he believed in justice and that was the most important thing," said Connick Jr. while speaking about his father's career.

Passion for Music and Culture

Not only a respected public servant, but Connick Sr. also had a deep love of music and the vibrant culture of New Orleans. "Music was his first love," said Connick Jr. He could often be found performing at French Quarter jazz clubs in his spare time and passed on his musical talents to his son Harry at an early age. He also authored a book titled Every Man Should Try on his experiences of growing up in New Orleans. Through his work and interests, Connick Sr. truly embodied the unique soul and heritage of his hometown.

Advertisement

Relationship with Son Harry

Connick Sr. had a close relationship with his son Harry and was enormously proud of his success as a celebrated singer and actor. "He loved Harry, he was so proud of him," said Connick Jr's sister Suzanna. Harry frequently credits his father for instilling in him a strong work ethic and passion for jazz music from a young age. "My dad was one of the most important figures in my life...I miss him dearly," said Connick Jr. in a statement following his father's death. Even as his career took off, Connick Jr. stayed in New Orleans and remained closely connected to his roots and family.

The news of Connick Sr.'s passing has resonated deeply in New Orleans, a place he loved and dedicated so much of his life to. Current District Attorney Jason Williams called Connick Sr. "a giant in our community" and said the city had "lost a great public servant." Friends and colleagues remember Connick Sr. as a principled, tough-as-nails prosecutor and devoted family man. But above all, he leaves behind a legacy as one of the true sons of New Orleans - someone who loved the city's culture and people unconditionally. Through his distinguished career and influence on his famous son, Harry Connick Sr.'s impact on the fabric of New Orleans will endure for generations to come.

With his passing, New Orleans mourns the loss of Harry Connick Sr. - a dedicated public servant, lover of music, and proud father. As a symbol of the city's heritage and soul, Connick Sr. represented everything great about New Orleans. While he will be dearly missed, his contributions have forever etched him into the history and heart of the Big Easy. Through his son Harry's continuing success, Connick Sr.'s legacy and spirit will live on for years to come.

ALSO READ: How a Florida K-9 helped in locating a 11-year-old missing girl; WATCH