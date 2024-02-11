Who was Herbert Wigwe? CEO of Access Bank among 6 killed in deadly Southern California helicopter crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a tragic crash and death.

Herbert Wigwe, 57, Access Bank's esteemed CEO, died tragically in a helicopter crash with his wife and son on Friday night. Four other people were killed in the accident, including Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chairman of Nigeria's stock exchange, NGX Group, as per Reuters. The news of their untimely death shocked the nation and the banking sector, leaving many people heartbroken.

Wigwe's impact on Nigeria's banking sector

Wigwe, known for his leadership in the banking industry, had a distinguished career that included significant contributions to Access Bank's growth and expansion. His visionary leadership propelled the bank's assets and presence across several African countries, firmly establishing it as a key player in the continent's financial scene.

Before joining Access Bank, Wigwe served as an executive director at Guaranty Trust Bank, demonstrating his expertise and influence in the sector.

Wigwe's philanthropic efforts went beyond finance and included education. He established a private university in Nigeria's Niger Delta region, demonstrating his dedication to giving back to society and developing the next generation of leaders. Wigwe's commitment to social responsibility demonstrated his all-encompassing approach to making a positive difference outside the boardroom.

Tragic end in Southern California

The helicopter crash occurred in Southern California's Mojave Desert, killing all six people on board, including Wigwe and his family. The Airbus EC-130, operated by Orbic Air LLC, departed Palm Springs Airport for Boulder City, Nevada. Witnesses at the crash site near Halloran Springs Road reported adverse weather conditions, including rain and downed power lines, at the time of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash, to learn more about the tragic events that occurred. Authorities are having difficulty piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the crash because there is no cockpit voice recorder or flight data recorder on board the aircraft.

The FAA and NTSB have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation and have extended their condolences to the deceased's families and loved ones.

As Nigeria mourns the loss of a visionary leader, Herbert Wigwe's legacy will live on through the indelible mark he made on the banking industry and his unwavering commitment to societal progress. The tragic helicopter crash is a stark reminder of both the fragility of life and the value of savoring each moment. As investigations continue, the world waits for answers and closure for the grieving families left behind.

