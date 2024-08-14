Who was Hope? Know all about turtle that went viral online as she passes away

Hope, an albino pinkbelly sideneck turtle, won the hearts of many when her owner, Michael Aquilina, began sharing her story online in November 2018. Born with a rare condition that exposed her heart, Hope quickly became an internet sensation. Her unique condition and her journey through life with it made her a symbol of strength and optimism.

However, after nearly six years of bringing joy to her followers, Hope died on Sunday, August 11, after being admitted to an animal hospital. Aquilina, also known as AquaMike on Instagram, shared the heartbreaking news with his 394,000 followers.

In a touching tribute, he wrote, "I love you Hope. I will miss you forever. I feel broken without you. Thank you for making my life worth living. I wouldn’t still be here if you never came into my life."

Hope's story first gained traction in November 2018, when Aquilina began sharing her life on Instagram. The turtle's rare condition, an exposed heart, set her apart. Despite the difficulties associated with this condition, Hope thrived under Aquilina's care, inspiring many with her resilience. Over time, she became a symbol of hope and strength, with people from all over the world following her progress.

Aquilina's posts about Hope often highlighted not only her condition but also the love and care she received. As her fan base grew, Hope became more than just a pet; she was a source of inspiration for many who followed her journey. Aquilina's Instagram page, where he shared updates on Hope's health and daily life, inspired many people.

Advertisement

On Saturday, August 10, Hope was taken to an animal hospital after exhibiting some unusual symptoms. Aquilina noticed she had a suppressed appetite and was mouth breathing, which alarmed him enough to seek medical attention.

He showed his concerns on a GoFundMe page set up to help with Hope's medical bills, explaining that her condition appeared stable, with both he and the doctors optimistic about her recovery.

"Her eyes were open, she was active, she just had a suppressed appetite and was mouth breathing for one day," Aquilina said. He felt optimistic, especially after discussing a four-day treatment plan with her doctors. "She made it through the night and was doing well the next morning," he said.

However, the situation deteriorated when, around 3 p.m., Aquilina received a call informing her that Hope's heart rate had slowed and she was declining. Just a few hours later, he was told that Hope was improving, but by 9 p.m., he received the devastating news that she had died.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Richard Lugner? Billionaire passes away at 91, just 2 months after marrying sixth wife