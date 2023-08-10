Who was Jason Tian? Here's a closer look at his role in Lil Tay's career

Content Warning: This article contains references to death

Fans on the internet have been mourning the loss of YouTuber and internet sensation Claire Hope aka Lil Tay. The tragic news of the 14-year-old's death has left her fans shocked. But in the same incident, Tay’s brother Jason Tian also passed away. The news of their death was announced by their family who also mentioned that they were devastated by this loss.

In a note that Tay's family posted on her Instagram, they wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

Who is Lil Tay's brother Jason Tian?

Tay’s sibling, Jason who was her stepbrother also died in the horrific death of the young artist. The brother's name was not mentioned in the family's Instagram post, but Jason is known to be related to Tay's parents, Angela Tian, and Christopher J. Hope. It was in 2021 when Jason became known in public when he came online to post about his sister. He had claimed that their parents were abusive and that they were only behind Tay’s money.

He had posted videos of Tay’s injured face and accused their father of physically assaulting her. Jason also started a GoFundMe in the same year for his sister, who had vanished from the public eye in 2018. The fund was for Tay to pay the attorney to fight the case.

After the announcement of Lil Tay and her brother's death by their family, many users on Twitter have expressed their suspicion and shock. The cause of their death has not been revealed by their family.

However, a lot of Twitter users think the siblings are still alive, and there are many speculations going around on social media. The police department officials have also announced that they haven't found reports of the rapper's death at their base and won't be looking into this matter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or you know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available to help you in such situations.

