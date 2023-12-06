Who was Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad Lionel? Exploring his relationship with the infamous serial killer amid his passing

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death, crime, and murder.

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, has passed away at the age of 87 in Ohio while under hospice care. The U.S. Sun was informed on Tuesday that Lionel Dahmer had passed away by a Medina County Health Department employee.

However, the cause of death was not revealed. The infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father, Lionel, swore to support his son despite the revelation of the details of his horrific killings.

In 1994, American writer and research chemist Lionel Herbert Dahmer penned A Father's Story, a nonfiction narrative about his son Jeffrey Dahmer's childhood, his ascent to become a globally recognized serial killer, and the fallout. Since his son's crimes, Lionel's reputation has been tainted by accusations that he and his first wife neglected Dahmer when he was a child.

Who was Lionel Dahmer?

On July 29, 1936, in West Allis, Wisconsin, Lionel Herbert Dahmer was born into a family. His parents were Catherine Jemima Hughes, a housewife, and Herbert Walter Dahmer, a barber and high school math teacher. Dahmer had a reasonably happy childhood and completed his elementary and secondary education at nearby Wisconsin schools.

After enrolling at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1954, Dahmer graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Later that year, on August 22, Dahmer married Joyce Annette Flint, a teletype instructor. According to Dahmer's account in A Father's Story, Joyce's unstable mental state, her volatile and irritable behavior, and his own incapacity to fully support her caused their marriage to suffer from the start.

Joyce started having seizures soon after she became pregnant, presumably as a result of the bad smells coming from their neighbor's kitchen. This forced them to move in with Dahmer's parents just before their first child was born in early 1960 so that she could be attended to by his parents.

Lionel Dahmer's relationship with his infamous serial killer son Jeffery

Although the relationship between the father and son seemed complex, Lionel supported his son following his conviction, even telling the serial killer, "You're just like me." When Lionel's son was revealed to be one of the most ruthless serial killers in American history in July 1991, he joined the rest of the nation in horror.

But for the next three years of Jeffrey's life, the notorious killer's father kept supporting Jeffrey. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey killed at least 17 men. He was ultimately found guilty of 15 of the killings in the state of Wisconsin. Lionel visited his son in prison and maintained constant communication with him.

At that time, Jeffrey's parents, Lionel and Shari, expressed concerns about Jeffrey's safety. In the years following his son's imprisonment and eventual death, Lionel has never held back when talking about his feelings and love for Jeffrey.

A Father's Story, the book Lionel wrote in 1994, attempted to explore his complex and frequently contradictory feelings toward his son. The elder Dahmer implied in the book that Jeffrey's mother's prescription medication during her pregnancy might have had a detrimental effect on Jeffrey's brain.

Lionel also took the time to consider whether his son's early shyness was a warning sign for his eventual tendency toward murder. He even went so far as to assign some of the blame to himself, writing that he was careless and most likely didn't provide his son with enough emotional support.

It was also revealed near the end of his life that Lionel was still deeply troubled by the way his son had died while in jail. In November 1994, Christopher Scarver, a fellow prisoner, fatally beat Jeffrey to death with a metal bar.

The passing of Lionel comes almost a year after the death of his second wife, Shari, on January 13 at a nursing home close to their home in the Ohio village of Seville, which is located roughly 23 miles west of Akron.

