TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

The world lost a billionaire investor on Friday. Jim Simons, who created Renaissance Technologies, one of the most successful and well-known hedge funds in the world passed, away at 86. Simons was a mathematician and Cold War codebreaker.

Simons Foundation announces the Cold War code-breaker's death

Simons Foundation announced the mathematician's death in a post that read, "It is with great sadness that the Simons Foundation announces the death of its co-founder and chair emeritus, James Harris Simons, on May 10, 2024, at the age of 86, in New York City."

The announcement further read, "Jim's curiosity and his lifelong love of math and basic science inspired others around him, and he actively participated in the works of the Simons Foundation to the end of his life."

Who was Jim Simons?

James Harris Simons was born on April 25, 1938, and raised in Brookline, Massachusetts. At the age of 23, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics from MIT in 1958 and a doctorate in mathematics from Berkeley in 1961, working under Bertram Kostant. Simons took a motor scooter ride from Boston to Bogotá, Colombia, following his graduation from MIT. His father was a film industry sales representative for 20th Century Fox, based in New England. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Simons's contributions to mathematics were mostly concerned with manifold geometry and topology. Under Bertram Kostant's guidance, he completed his PhD thesis at Berkeley in 1962 and provided fresh evidence for Berger's categorization of Riemannian manifold holonomy groups.

After serving as a Harvard University professor, Simons relocated to Princeton, New Jersey, in 1964 to accept a well-paid position in the highly classified Institute for Defense Analyses. The non-profit research group was employing mathematicians to help the US National Security Agency decipher Soviet Union codes and ciphers.

The quant expert left academics to try his hand at trading, and in 1978, at the age of forty, he co-founded Renaissance. In contrast to the majority of investors, who assess a company's value by looking at its sales, earnings, and profit margins, Simons only depended on an automated trading system to capitalize on trading patterns and market inefficiencies.

In 1994, Simons and his wife Marilyn Simons founded the exclusive foundation located in New York City. It is one of the biggest nonprofit organizations promoting the development of mathematics and basic research is the Simons Foundation.

ALSO READ: Who Was Kimberley Nix? Everything To Know About TikToker As She Passes Away At 31 After Battle With Metastatic Sarcoma