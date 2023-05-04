Who was Jordan Neely? Here's why outrage sparked over the death of Michael Jackson’s impersonator in New York

The death of a homeless, mentally ill man named Jordan Neely has sparked racial tensions in the United States after a 24-year-old man put him in a chokehold. Jordan Neely has famously impressed straphangers with his Michael Jackson impersonation while performing an ultra-smooth moonwalk in his red jacket for commuters and tourists. Although, on Monday, he died inside the subway after being choked by an ex-marine. The city medical examiner reported it as a case of homicide with “compression to the neck” being the cause of death.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely was an NYC subway passenger who died after being choked aboard a train. The 30-year-old has been said to be a Michael Jackson lookalike. It has been reported that the victim had a significant criminal past, including 40 arrests. Police were also looking for Neely for an alleged assault in November 2021. As revealed by Jordan Neely's father, Andre Zachery, his mother, Christie Neely, also died at the hands of someone else.

Why did protests spark after Neely’s death?

According to police officials, Neely was on an F train and was moving towards the Broadway-Lafayette stop in NoHo at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday when he began acting differently. According to investigators, he yelled and threw debris at commuters, resulting in an argument with the 24-year-old Marine. As the train approached the station, the argument escalated into a brawl. During the battle, the Marine put Neely in a chokehold due to which he ultimately died.

The whole incident was captured in a video. The clipping shows the Marine, who resides on Long Island and is presently in between deployments, choking Neely's neck. The distressing footage shows the victim kicking his legs until he finally stopped moving. And a few hours later, the video circulated widely on Wednesday resulting in around 50 protestors cramming into the F-train platform at the Broadway-Lafayette station.







