Who was Josh Baker? All about English spinner as he tragically passes away at 20

Worcestershire left-arm spinner Josh Baker has passed away at the age of 20, leaving the English cricket community stunned by the news.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 03, 2024  |  10:20 AM IST |  492
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Worcestershire cricket announced the death of their left-arm spinner Josh Baker at the age of 20
  • Josh Baker was an English cricketer who made his debut for Worcestershire in 2021

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

English cricket just lost its upcoming all-rounder gem player. The news of 20-year-old Worcestershire left-arm spinner, Josh Baker's death has shocked English cricket. The spinner joined the team in 2021 and made his first-class debut. He played 47 matches in all formats and claimed 70 wickets.

A statement on Worcestershire's official website paid respects to Baker. It read, "Josh joined the Club as a professional in 2021 and soon rose to prominence among the team members. He was liked by everyone he encountered, much more so than his abilities as a spin bowler because of his contagious energy and lively demeanor. He was a beloved team member and a great credit to his family because of his extraordinary warmth, friendliness, and professionalism." 


Who was Josh Baker?

Josh Oliver Baker was born on 16 May 2003. Baker, a Redditch native, was discovered early on in the Worcestershire junior system and went on to represent England at the under-19 level. Baker signed a rookie deal with Worcestershire the day before, and on July 11, 2021, he played in his first-class debut for the county team. On July 25, 2021, he played for Worcestershire in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup, making his List A debut.

In December 2021, he was one of two reserve players selected by England for the West Indies 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. On May 25, 2022, he played in his first Twenty20 match for the Worcestershire Rapids in the 2022 T20 Blast. He suffered a lower back injury in August 2022, which prevented him from playing in the season. He signed a three-year contract with Worcestershire County Cricket Club in March 2023.


Baker displayed his versatility as a rising spinner with 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches and 27 wickets in 25 white-ball appearances. In July 2023, Baker achieved a career-high score of 75 against Gloucestershire, demonstrating his proficiency with the bat. He already had two half-centuries. In the coming days, Worcestershire will honor Baker's memory, the county stated.

Know more about Josh Baker

When did Josh Baker play his last match?
Josh Baker played his last match on May 1, 2024 where he took three wickets for Worcestershire’s second XI in a game against Somerset.
