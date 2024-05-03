TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

English cricket just lost its upcoming all-rounder gem player. The news of 20-year-old Worcestershire left-arm spinner, Josh Baker's death has shocked English cricket. The spinner joined the team in 2021 and made his first-class debut. He played 47 matches in all formats and claimed 70 wickets.

A statement on Worcestershire's official website paid respects to Baker. It read, "Josh joined the Club as a professional in 2021 and soon rose to prominence among the team members. He was liked by everyone he encountered, much more so than his abilities as a spin bowler because of his contagious energy and lively demeanor. He was a beloved team member and a great credit to his family because of his extraordinary warmth, friendliness, and professionalism."

Who was Josh Baker?

Josh Oliver Baker was born on 16 May 2003. Baker, a Redditch native, was discovered early on in the Worcestershire junior system and went on to represent England at the under-19 level. Baker signed a rookie deal with Worcestershire the day before, and on July 11, 2021, he played in his first-class debut for the county team. On July 25, 2021, he played for Worcestershire in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup, making his List A debut.

In December 2021, he was one of two reserve players selected by England for the West Indies 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. On May 25, 2022, he played in his first Twenty20 match for the Worcestershire Rapids in the 2022 T20 Blast. He suffered a lower back injury in August 2022, which prevented him from playing in the season. He signed a three-year contract with Worcestershire County Cricket Club in March 2023.

Baker displayed his versatility as a rising spinner with 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches and 27 wickets in 25 white-ball appearances. In July 2023, Baker achieved a career-high score of 75 against Gloucestershire, demonstrating his proficiency with the bat. He already had two half-centuries. In the coming days, Worcestershire will honor Baker's memory, the county stated.

