Who was Joshua Wade? Alaska serial killer who murdered 5 people dies in Indiana prison at age 44

Joshua Wade, an Alaska serial killer who confessed to killing five people between 1994 and 2007, died at the age of 44. On June 14, 2024, Wade was discovered unresponsive in his cell at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead as per PEOPLE. The Indiana Department of Correction announced his death and said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause.

Early crimes and conviction

Wade's criminal activity began when he was 14 years old. In 1994, he murdered John Michael Martin, who was 38 years old. Five years later, in 1999, he murdered 30-year-old Henry Ongtowasruk. These early murders paved the way for his violent trajectory.

Wade murdered Della Brown in Anchorage in 2000, and her body was discovered in a shed. Wade was initially charged with her murder, but a jury found him guilty of witness tampering and acquitted him of murder and sexual assault charges.

The murder of Mindy Schloss

Wade continued his violent spree even after completing his probation for witness tampering. In 2007, he kidnapped and killed his neighbor, Mindy Schloss, a nurse practitioner. Investigators discovered that Wade tortured Schloss before shooting her. Her body was discovered more than a month later, 40 miles from Anchorage. Wade pleaded guilty to carjacking and murdering Schloss in 2009. As part of his sentence, he admitted to killing Della Brown nearly a decade ago.

Wade confessed to murdering another unidentified man the same night he killed Della Brown in 2000. He later told Anchorage police and FBI agents about his previous murders, adding to his list of victims. These confessions resulted in his conviction and sentencing.

Wade was sentenced to 99 years in prison by an Alaska state court, and he received a federal sentence of life imprisonment without parole. Wade expressed remorse during his state sentencing, telling the victims' families, “I deserve much worse. I’m sorry.”

However, his federal sentencing was marked by a tense exchange with U.S. District Court Judge Ralph Beistline, who called Wade's actions "evil." Wade replied defiantly, telling the judge, "Don't push it, man."

Life and death in prison

Wade was born in Great Falls, Montana, but moved to Alaska as a child. He grew up with his father in Anchorage and spent time in juvenile detention facilities as a teenager. His violent actions have been cited as examples of the high rate of violent crime against Alaska Native people.

Wade was transferred to the Indiana State Prison in 2014 after reaching an agreement with state and federal prosecutors in Alaska. Despite his incarceration, the FBI continued to investigate Wade's crimes, particularly the identity of the man he confessed to killing in 2000.

