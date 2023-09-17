Who was Lauren Boebert's date at Beetlejuice? Everything we know so far about Quinn Gallagher

Lauren Boebert has managed to grab headlines for her recent outing with her date, Quinn Gallagher, an Aspen, Colorado bar owner. As reported by the Daily Mail, Boebert and Gallagher were escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver on Sunday night during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice. The report mentioned that they were escorted out because they were upsetting other audience members. Read on to know all about Boebert's date.

Who was Lauren Boebert’s date?

Quinn Gallagher, co-owner of Aspen's Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, has been identified as the man with Boebert. The revelation was initially reported by the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom.

The news that the two are dating is very surprising. "I thought Quinn was a nice guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue," an unspoken source told the Daily Mail.

Social media posts demonstrate Hooch has held LGBTQ+ events such as an Aspen Gay Ski Week women's party and a drag show called A Winter Wonderland Burlesque & Drag Show.

Boebert’s opposition to drag shows and the LGBTQ+ community

For the unversed, Boebert, who is serving her second term in Congress representing a Colorado district, is well-known for her opposition to drag shows and other aspects of the LGBTQ+ community. "Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars," she posted on Twitter.

She recently chastised North Face for collaborating with a drag queen to advertise its Pride line. In May, Boebert had tweeted, "How many times do we have to explain to these disgusting companies' woke marketing departments that America is not a nation of degenerates?" She continued, "It's time to boycott ANY North Face product ever made. Let us make wearing North Face as embarrassing as drinking Bud Light!"

Why was Boebert and her date escorted out of the Buell Theater?

As reported by the Daily Mail, the theater's operator, Denver Arts & Venues requested two people to leave as they were "vaping, singing, and causing a disturbance," prompting other attendees to complain. The duo was not identified by the arts organization, but surveillance footage showed Lauren Boebert and another individual leaving the theater. In a social media post, Boebert admitted her behavior, stating, "I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" She asked people to let her know how the performance ended.

As per the Daily Mail, the pair clashed with theater employees who told them that they were disturbing others, and they originally refused to leave, but they eventually did after theater workers threatened to contact the police. Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, issued a statement denying that she was vaping but claiming she was taking images with her cell phone without realizing it was not allowed.

