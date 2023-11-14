Who was M. Russell Ballard? Explore the legacy of general Church leader as he passes away at 95

President M. Russell Ballard, a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ, dedicated his life to the service of the Church passed away at the age of 95.

Nov 14, 2023
  • President M. Russell Ballard's passing at 95 marks the end of lifetime service of the Church
  • President Ballard's leadership was characterized by a clear understanding of the Lord's teachings

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death. 

President M. Russell Ballard, a devout follower of Jesus Christ, committed his life to serving the Church. As the Acting President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he was instrumental in determining the Church's spiritual orientation. At the age of 95, President Ballard passed away, leaving behind a great legacy of faith, leadership, and steadfast witness as per the Church News. 

A man of decisive action 

President Ballard was noted for his decisiveness and unshakable adherence to the Lord's teachings over his 47 years as a general Church leader. President Russell M. Nelson described President Ballard as someone who "knew exactly what the Lord taught," and his clarity of purpose drove his actions and advice. His influence was felt far and wide, from dedicating temples to ministering to Syrian refugees in Europe, exemplifying a life committed to gospel ideals. 

Family man and a trusted leader 

President Ballard's impact goes beyond his ecclesiastical responsibilities; he was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa. President Dallin H. Oaks, President Ballard's longstanding colleague in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talked of his integrity, saying, "He was a man to be trusted. And he was a man who trusted you" as per the Church News. President Ballard had a close relationship with his wife, Barbara, whom he characterized as "one of the most Christlike, gentle, loving people." His dedication to family values was a pillar of his leadership style. 

A lifetime of service and legacy 

President Ballard's amazing path from a youthful missionary to a seasoned Church leader demonstrated his commitment to the values he preached. He began his ministry as a missionary in the British Isles before becoming head of the Canada Toronto Mission in 1974. His missionary experiences greatly influenced his perspective on life and service. President Ballard's contributions to the establishment of Preach My Gospel, the Church's missionary resource, demonstrated his dedication to missionary effectiveness. 

President Ballard left an indelible impression on the Church's history as a bridge builder and advocate for historical preservation. His contributions spanned from organizing the Pioneer Sesquicentennial Celebration to assisting with historical initiatives such as Ensign Peak Park and Nature Trail. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox commended President Ballard's ability to bring people together, honoring him for his role in fostering harmony among various groups. 

Know more about President M. Russell Ballard:

Who was President M. Russell Ballard?
President M. Russell Ballard was a prominent leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the time of his passing and had a remarkable 47-year tenure as a general Church leader.
What was President Ballard's role in the Church?
President Ballard served in various leadership capacities, including as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He was known for his clear and decisive leadership, with a deep commitment to the teachings of the Church.
