Who was Maria Branyas Morera? All about world's oldest person as she dies at 117

Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest known person, died at the age of 117. She was born in the United States in 1907 and later moved to Spain, where she witnessed significant historical events such as two World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and two pandemics, as per The Guardian.

Branyas passed away peacefully in her sleep, fulfilling her wish to go without pain. Her family shared the news on her X account, praising her wisdom and kindness.

Maria Branyas was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907, just after her family immigrated from Mexico to the United States. Her early years were spent in the United States, particularly in Texas and New Orleans, before her family returned to Spain in 1915.

Her father died of tuberculosis during the Atlantic crossing, and his coffin was cast into the sea, making the journey back to Spain tragic. Maria's life was shaped by the tumultuous events of the twentieth century, even after she settled in Barcelona.

Maria lived through the 1918 influenza pandemic, two World Wars, and the Spanish Civil War. Despite these obstacles, she lived a long and healthy life, mostly avoiding hospitals and serious health issues. Maria's youngest daughter, Rosa Moret, attributed her longevity to genetics, noting that she had never broken a bone or experienced significant pain.

Maria Branyas frequently reflected on her long life, crediting her remarkable longevity to many factors. In an interview with Guinness World Records, she cited “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people” as key elements.

She also admitted that luck played a role in her longevity. Her positive outlook and simple lifestyle aided her well-being, even when she used a voice-to-text device to communicate in her later years.

Maria lived a life full of family and love. She married a doctor in 1931, just before the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, and they lived together for four decades, until her husband died at 72. They had three children, eleven grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Her family was very important in her life, and they cherished her wisdom and kind-heartedness.

Following the death of French nun Lucile Randon, Maria Branyas was named the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records in January 2023. Maria's longevity and health astounded many, including researchers. Manel Esteller, a genetics professor at the University of Barcelona, investigated her DNA to determine the causes of her longevity.

He was astounded by her mental clarity and lack of typical age-related diseases. “Her mind is completely lucid. She remembers with impressive clarity episodes from when she was only four years old, and she has no cardiovascular disease, which is common in the elderly. The only things she has are mobility and hearing problems. It’s incredible,” Esteller said.

Maria also survived COVID-19 in 2020, shortly after she turned 113. Maria recovered completely despite being confined to her room at the Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in Olot, north-eastern Spain, where she had lived for two decades. Her resilience and strength were evident throughout her life, including in the face of modern challenges.

