Who was Medger Evers? A closer look at civil rights activist's life amid Medal of Freedom lobbying

Mississippi’s congressional members urge President Joe Biden to posthumously award civil rights activist Medgar Evers the Presidential Medal of Freedom, honoring his pivotal role in the fight for equal rights. Evers, assassinated in 1963, dedicated his life to challenging segregation and advocating for Black voting rights in the deeply divided state.

Who was Medger Evers?

Medgar Evers, a significant figure in the civil rights movement, worked for activism and organizing for the NAACP in Mississippi. His assassination in 1963 thrust him into national prominence as a symbol for the civil rights cause.

Evers' advocacy efforts, including voter registration and economic boycotts, expanded civil rights activities in the South. His murder in an ambush outside his home on June 12, 1963, served as a catalyst, propelling him from relative obscurity to a national icon. He was posthumously awarded the 1963 Spingarn Medal of the NAACP.

The accused, Byron de La Beckwith, faced trials and, after a long legal battle, was finally convicted in 1994, bringing some closure to the case. Evers' brother, Charles Evers, succeeded his role and became a significant political figure in Mississippi. His widow, Myrlie Evers-Williams, later led the NAACP.

The call for recognition

As reported by USAToday, after 60 years, lawmakers highlight Evers’ courageous civil rights leadership and his significant contributions. They emphasize Evers’ statewide activism, including aiding the sit-in at a segregated public library and supporting voter registration among Black communities, as pivotal to advancing freedom and equality.

Daphne Chamberlain, a history professor at Tougaloo College, notes the delayed acknowledgment of Evers’ impact on civil rights. She stresses that honoring Evers symbolizes recognition for many overlooked figures within the broader civil rights movement, underscoring the importance of embracing Evers’ legacy.

Past efforts and ongoing initiatives

The Mississippi delegation previously sought Evers’ recognition, and although their attempts with former President Barack Obama were unfruitful, there remains a persistent drive to honor Evers. Efforts led by Rep. Bennie Thompson have resulted in designating Evers' home as a national monument and establishing the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute in Jackson.

The push to award Medgar Evers the Presidential Medal of Freedom marks a pivotal recognition of his legacy and contributions to civil rights. It also represents a broader acknowledgment of overlooked individuals within the civil rights movement, shedding light on their crucial roles in shaping history.

