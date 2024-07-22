Who was Mica Miller and what happened to her? All we know as South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller breaks silence on wife's tragic death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Mica Miller, the wife of John-Paul Miller, a South Carolina pastor tragically died by suicide on April 27, 2024. Her body was discovered at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, where she took her life with a gunshot wound. This conclusion was supported by surveillance footage, an autopsy by the North Carolina Medical Examiner, and numerous interviews.

John-Paul Miller speaks out about wife Mica Miller

In a recent interview with Banfield Tonight on NewsNation, John-Paul Miller opened up about his wife's death. He expressed his disbelief upon hearing the news, saying, “I didn't think it was real. I thought her family had made it up and had somebody call me and say that.”

John-Paul shared what happened on the day Mica died. He recalled he was in Charleston with about 100 people from his children's school for a soccer tournament. He mentioned emailing his wife four times that day. Mica was on medication for her mental health, he said, and he had repeatedly warned her family that if she stopped taking it, she would take her life.

John-Paul said, “You know, like you tell somebody something, and you tell them, you tell them, you tell them. Then, when it happens, you don't want to say, ’I told you so,’ because it’s a horrible thing. That's what I felt like.”

He continued, “I told her family, there's so many times you can't imagine. I told her friends this. I told everybody, I said, ‘If y'all don't get her lithium, she's going to commit suicide.’”

Mica Miller's final days and investigation

Mica, according to Paul, was living with a former registered nurse and being cared for by her family. They hadn't spoken in a week before her death, but he had sent her several emails telling her he loved her. He remembered their last meeting, a few weeks before she died when they spent four hours together.

He said she was in and out of psychotic conversations. He added that she desperately wanted to come home and was so afraid her family would disown her.

Mica lost forty pounds in the month prior to her death. John-Paul described their marriage as wonderful when she was on her medication, saying that they had the best marriage one could ever imagine.

During the interview, John-Paul burst into tears, expressing frustration with misconceptions about his wife's death. He said that he wants to open up about everything as people don't seem to want to hear the truth.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Mica's cause of death as a suicide, as evidenced by a gunshot wound to the head. Despite widespread online conspiracy theories, including claims that John-Paul stalked Mica, slashed her tires, and posted a topless photo of her, he denied these claims during the interview.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

