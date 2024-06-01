Who Was Michelle Obama's Mother? All About Marian Robinson As She Passes Away At 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, recently lost her mother. A family announcement mentioned that Marian Robinson passed away peacefully. She was a significant figure in the lives of her granddaughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, during their time in the White House for 8 years. The mother-in-law of Barack Obama passed away at the age of 86. Robinson is survived by her children and six grandchildren.

Obama family’s statement

The Obama and Robinson family shared the sad news of Marian Robinson's passing. Craig and Kelly Robinson, Barack and Michelle Obama, along with their children, expressed how she touched the lives of many as a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend.

The statement read, "She passed away peacefully this morning, and at this point, none of us are quite sure how exactly we'll move on without her."

Michelle Obama posted on social media, “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

“There was and will be only one Marian Robinson. In our sadness, we are lifted up by the extraordinary gift of her life. And we will spend the rest of ours trying to live up to her example,” Barack Obama wrote on X.

A few weeks ago, Michelle Obama announced that an exhibit at the Obama Presidential Center Museum in Chicago would feature her name as a Mother's Day tribute.

In a video statement, the former first lady said how she taught her to think for herself, how to use one's own voice, and how to understand self-worth. In so many ways, she fostered in her a deep sense of confidence in who she was and who she could be. “I simply wouldn’t be who I am today without my mom,” she said then.

About Marian Robinson

Born in 1937 on Chicago's South Side, Robinson was one of seven children. Her parents separated during her early years, exposing her to the extreme highs and lows of race relations in the United States.

Robinson married in 1960 and had two children, including the former First Lady. She worked as a teacher and a secretary, her family reported. When the Obamas moved into the White House, Robinson, after some persuasion, agreed to move in to help raise the couple's daughters.

She lived with the Obamas during their time in the White House and was often seen at events with the First Family, including handing out goodie bags to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

After Obama's second term, Robinson returned to Chicago and remained an active presence in her family's life.

Mr. Obama once called his mother-in-law Robinson "the least pretentious person" he knew, adding that having White House staff attend to her was a "huge adjustment."

