Who was Myles Goodwyn? Exploring his life and journey with April Wine as he passes away at 75

Myles Goodwyn, who passed away at 75, was the legendary singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the classic Canadian rock band April Wine. Goodwyn's musical career began in 1969 when he joined April Wine with brothers Ritchie and David Henman, as well as their cousin, Jim Henman, in Woodstock, New Brunswick, as per the New York Times. The publication of their self-titled debut album in 1971, which got little attention, characterized the band's early days.

Despite early setbacks, April Wine's popularity developed slowly, and by the mid-1970s, they had gained substantial success in their birthplace. The 1975 album Stand Back and its follow-up The Whole World's Goin' Crazy in 1976, which hit No. 1 in Canada, was a watershed moment in their career. April Wine, on the other hand, did not regularly resonate with American audiences until the early 1980s.

Breakthroughs and challenges in the United States

April Wine's breakthrough in the United States came with the release of their 1981 album The Nature of the Beast, which became their largest financial success, selling over one million copies. The album included the band's number-one hit Just Between You and Me, which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite lineup changes throughout the years, Goodwyn remained a continuous presence in the band, contributing to every album of April Wine.

The band encountered difficulties, including a split in 1986, but reformed in 1992 and continued to make music. April Wine sold over 10 million records worldwide, giving them a well-deserved spot in the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, as per the New York Times.

Health struggles and retirement

Myles Goodwyn struggled with various health concerns during his career, culminating in 2008 when he fell due to an internal hemorrhage induced by years of alcohol consumption. Despite this, he continued to make songs and perform until early 2023, when he announced his retirement from touring. While announcing his retirement, Goodwyn expressed thanks for his fruitful career and thanked fans all across the world for their support.

April Wine's final live performance was on March 2 in Nova Scotia, signaling the end of an era. Goodwyn's role in the band's popularity and long impact was recognized when he was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at the East Coast Music Awards in May 2023.

Legacy and impact on Canadian rock

Myles Goodwyn has had an incalculable influence on Canadian rock. Induction into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2010 cemented April Wine's position in Canadian musical history. Hits from the band, such as Just Between You and Me, Sign of the Gypsy Queen, and Roller, continue to be popular with fans.

In his 2016 memoir, Just Between You and Me, Goodwyn shared insights into his life and the events that inspired his artistic path. In addition to music, he published the novel Elvis and Tiger in 2018.

As fans grieve the passing of a Canadian rock great, Myles Goodwyn's contributions to music will live on in the halls of classic rock. His legacy lives on in the everlasting melodies of April Wine, a band that etched its name in rock history.

