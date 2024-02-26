Who was Nafe Singh Rathee? Haryana INLD President shot dead in Bahadurgarh

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Nafe Singh Rathee was a prominent figure in Haryana's bustling political landscape, known for his fervent commitment to public service and eventful political career as per the Times of India. Born into Bahadurgarh's political milieu, Rathee carved his way through the corridors of power, leaving an indelible mark on the state's political canvas.

Political stature and legislative journey

Nafe Singh Rathee's political career was punctuated by significant milestones, most notably his service as a member of the 9th and 10th Haryana Legislative Assembly, representing the Bahadurgarh constituency. His presence reverberated throughout the assembly chambers, where he steadfastly advocated for the interests of his constituents.

Rathee's electoral prowess could be seen by his ability to win in consecutive terms, which highlighted his popularity among voters. Aside from legislative duties, he took on the role of Chairman of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council, guiding local governance with a combination of pragmatism and vision.

Political affiliations and electoral odyssey

Rathee's political allegiance spanned multiple terrains, reflecting the dynamic nature of Haryana's political ecosystem. He joined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and began his political journey, aligning with a party that shared his ideological convictions. His affiliation with the INLD showed his dedication to regional politics and grassroots activism.

However, Rathee's political trajectory was not static, as seen by his time with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rathee embraced the ethos of political pluralism, seeking new avenues of engagement and contributing to a broader range of political discourse.

Legal entanglements and real estate controversy

Despite his political prowess, Rathee's journey was not without obstacles, with legal issues casting a pall over his illustrious career. The possibility of litigation loomed large, with Rathee embroiled in legal proceedings stemming from his alleged involvement in the suicide of Jagdish Rathi, the son of former BJP Minister Ram Rathi.

Rathee's legal woes were exacerbated by accusations of harassment in a real estate dispute, which threw him into the middle of a controversy. The complexities of this legal saga highlighted Rathee's political narrative, which was marked by the intersection of power and legal scrutiny.

Security concerns and tragic demise

In the midst of political maneuverings and legal battles, Rathee faced the specter of death threats, a chilling reminder of the dangers that await public figures. Despite repeated requests for police protection, Rathee found himself exposed to the whims of violence, a damning indictment of the state's security apparatus.

Tragedy struck on a fateful Sunday in Bahadurgarh, when assailants opened fire on Rathee's vehicle, killing the veteran politician and his party worker. The incident sent shockwaves through the political spectrum.

Following Rathee's untimely death, voices of condemnation reverberated, with INLD leader Abhay Chautala criticizing the state government's failure to provide adequate security. He expressed, "The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security."

Calls for accountability were heard, with demands for the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij echoing through the corridors of power.

