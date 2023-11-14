Who was Ociel Baena? Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate found dead at home

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

Mexico was shaken by the devastating news of the untimely death of Ociel Baena, the nation's first openly non-binary magistrate and a prominent LGBTQIA+ activist. Baena, recognized for their tireless efforts in championing LGBTQ rights, was discovered deceased at home in Aguascalientes, a central state in Mexico, as confirmed by Mexican authorities on Monday.

Mystery surrounding Baena's demise

As reported by the New York Post, while Baena's legacy and significant contributions to the LGBTQ community were celebrated across Latin America, the circumstances surrounding their passing remain under scrutiny.

Mexican Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez acknowledged the ongoing investigation into the cause of death, expressing uncertainty about whether it resulted from foul play or an accidental occurrence, during the president's routine morning press conference.

In October 2022, Baena made history by being sworn in as a magistrate on the Aguascalientes state electoral tribunal, marked by a symbolic event where they stood before the LGBTQ rainbow flag, signaling a landmark moment for inclusivity and representation.

Calls for inquiry and commemorative demonstrations

The Aguascalientes state prosecutor’s office confirmed the discovery of Baena's body alongside another individual, identified as Baena's partner by local media. Preliminary findings suggested no involvement of a third party at the scene, hinting at the possibility of the deaths being a personal matter, as stated by the prosecutor’s office. Forensic analysis is underway to ascertain the precise cause of death.

In honor of Baena's legacy, LGBTQIA+ activists are organizing vigils and demonstrations across cities like Aguascalientes, Mexico City, and Monterrey. Simultaneously, human rights organizations are urging an investigation into whether Baena's tragic demise could be linked to their gender identity, underscoring the importance of addressing potential threats faced by LGBTQ individuals.

The loss of Baena reverberated through Mexico's legal and social spheres, drawing heartfelt condolences from Arturo Zaldivar, the former chief justice of Mexico’s Supreme Court. Zaldivar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a stalwart advocate for equality and the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, emphasizing the void left by Baena's departure.

