Who was Oleg Protopopov's wife Ludmila Belousova? All you need to know about former figure skater

On 31 October 2023, Oleg Protopopov, a highly achieved figure skater from Russia, passed away at 91 years old. On Saturday, the Russian Figure Skating Federation made the announcement of Protopopov's passing. He reportedly passed away while sleeping. Protopopov and his wife, Ludmila Belousova, broke records in the then-Soviet Union for their international success as a pair.

According to the International Olympic Committee, the couple, who tied the knot in 1957, took home gold in the Winter Olympics in 1964 in Innsbruck, Austria, and again in 1968 in Grenoble, France. Protopopov and Belousova had historical significance as the first skaters from the Soviet Union to achieve global recognition.

They were eased out of competition after finishing second and third in consecutive international outings, despite winning the World and European Championships four times between 1965 and 1968. Few figure-skating pairs have garnered as much attention globally as Belousova and Protopopov did during their prime, and even fewer were as warmly received in their native nations.

Who was Ludmila Belousova?

Beousova's early life

Ludmila Yevgenyevna Belousova, who was born on November 22, 1935, and passed away on September 26, 2017, was a Soviet and Russian pair skater who competed for the Soviet Union. At the age of 16, Belousova began skating comparatively late, having watched the ice revue film "Springtime on Ice" starring Austrian Olympic runner-up and European Champion Eva Pawlik.

Skating career

In the spring of 1954, she met Oleg Protopopov while receiving her training in Moscow. She relocated to Leningrad in 1955, and once Protopopov was discharged from the navy in 1956, she started training with him. Both of them competed internationally for the USSR and received their training at the VSS Lokomotiv sports club.

They had two different coaches: Pyotr Orlov and Igor Moskvin. However, they parted with Orlov due to several issues. Next, at a rink in Voskresensk, Moscow Oblast, the two trained without a coach. To improve their technical proficiency, they chose to collaborate with Stanislav Zhuk in 1961.

In their World Championship debut in 1958, Belousova and Protopopov placed thirteenth. Two years later, they took part in their inaugural Olympics, finishing ninth. They won the silver medal as they placed first on the World Championship podium in 1962.

First Olympic win

At the 1964 Winter Olympics, the duo won their first significant gold medal for their country. It was the Soviet Union's first-ever Olympic pairs gold medal. The longest Olympic sports gold medal streak in history was started by Belousova and Protopopov in pair skating, which lasted from 1964 to 2006.

A few of the things Belousova and Protopopov did to further the art of pair skating were to create the three death spirals known as the "Cosmic spiral," "Life spiral," and "Love spiral"—the backward inside (BiD), the forward inside (FiD), and the forward outside (FoD).

Personal life

Belousova attended university to study engineering, she married in December 1957. Despite her decision to retain her maiden name upon their marriage, they were widely known as "The Protopopovs". In an attempt to continue skating, the couple chose to not have children.

