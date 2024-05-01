TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Paul Auster, who wrote 34 books, including the critically acclaimed New York Trilogy, passed away at the age of 77. His friend and colleague writer Jacki Lyden revealed to the Guardian, the author passed away on Tuesday as a result of complications from lung cancer. Author Siri Hustvedt, Auster's wife, revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis in March 2023.

Novelist Joyce Carol Oates described Auster's rise to fame as highly stylized, quirkily riddlesome postmodernist fiction in which narrators are rarely other than unreliable and the bedrock of plot is continually shifting.

Who was Paul Aster?

Early life

Paul Auster was born on February 3, 1947, in Newark, New Jersey. He was raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and attended Columbia High School in Maplewood before earning his diploma. He relocated to Paris in 1970 after earning a B.A. and an M.A. from Columbia University, where he worked as a translator of French literature among other jobs.

Career

He wrote poems, essays, novels, and translations of French authors after moving back to the United States in 1974. After his critically acclaimed memoir The Invention of Solitude, Auster became popular for a collection of three loosely related stories that were released as The New York Trilogy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

These novels are not traditional detective stories centered around a mystery and a string of clues, despite their nods to the detective genre. Instead, he tackled existential issues of language, literature, place, and identity through the detective form, developing his own distinctly postmodern style in the process.

Auster co-wrote and co-directed the motion pictures Blue in the Face and Smoke in 1995. A Life in Words, one of Auster's most recent works, was released by Seven Stories Press in October 2017. It included three years of discussions about all of Auster's works, fiction and non-fiction, with the Danish scholar I.B. Siegumfeldt.

It is regarded as a key source for comprehending Auster's methodology for his writings. He served as vice president of the PEN American Center from 2005 to 2007 in addition to serving on the board of trustees from 2004 to 2009.

ALSO READ: Who was chef Joey Fecci? 26-year-old Nashville chef passes away before completing half-marathon