Who was Raven-Symoné’s late brother, Blaize Pearman? Exploring his cause of death and relationship with the actress

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Blaize Perman, Raven-Symoné's younger brother, passed away on Monday, two years after being diagnosed with colon cancer. The actress revealed that her youngest brother, who was 31 years old, passed away in an Instagram post thanking her followers for their birthday wishes.

She wrote, "Last month, I lost my brother Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now." The host of The Greatest Podcast Ever continued by saying that December 16 would have been his birthday. Despite not having a job that required public interaction like his older sister's, Blaize frequently accompanied her on red-carpet events and provided an intimate glimpse into their relationship on Instagram.

Learn all there is to know about the late brother of the actress!

Who was Raven-Symoné’s late brother, Blaize Pearman?

Blaize Pearman was born on December 17, 1991. Blaize was the only son of Lydia Gaulden and Christopher B. Pearman, and Raven-Symoné is their only daughter. Blaize was an active basketball player in his early years, playing for his school's team while attending a nearby high school in New York.

In addition, he has spent a lot of time with gaming consoles. Blaize made a brief appearance on his sister's show, That is So Raven. He portrays Cory's on-screen sibling and a friend. Later, in 2008, he arrived on the Celebrity Family Feud set to serve as one of the show's on-screen guardians.

Raven and Blaize's bond

When Blaize was only a few months old, in 1992, they made one of their first public appearances together at a Helping Hands event. The old picture shows a young Raven-Symoné pecking her younger brother on the cheek while he is riding in a stroller.

The pair stepped out together once more, nearly ten years later, this time to attend the Dr. Dolittle 2 premiere, which was hosted by Raven-Symoné in 2001. They looked adorable together, wearing matching denim and sunglasses as they sauntered down the red carpet.

When Raven-Symoné was nominated for an NAACP Image Award the next year—she was for outstanding youth actor/actress—for her performance in the Eddie Murphy film, Blaize and his mother Lydia went with her. Apart from giving support to his sister at different events, Blaize frequently shared sweet moments of their relationship on Instagram. In 2019, on her birthday, he shared a picture of his sleeping older sister, making fun of her in a way that only a younger brother can.

