Who was Reeva Steenkamp? Exploring life of the late model amid Oscar Pistorius' release from prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Reeva Steenkamp is remembered as beautiful, brilliant, and very motivating by her loved ones, not as Oscar Pistorius' slain girlfriend. Reeva, a woman-empowerment businesswoman, had her entire life ahead of her when she was brutally killed ten years ago. In 2013, on Valentine's Day, the 29-year-old model and law graduate was brutally shot dead by her boyfriend, Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius. Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Who was Reeva Steenkamp?

Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp was born on August 19, 1983, in Cape Town, to horse trainer Barry Steenkamp and his second wife, June. Her father's and mother's prior marriages gave her two elder half-siblings - Adam Steenkamp and Simone Cowburn. After that, the family relocated to Port Elizabeth, where she attended St. Dominic's Priory School. She worked as a model and paralegal professional in South Africa.

Steenkamp was an avid horseback rider until she damaged her back in a tumble in her early twenties and had to relearn how to walk. She was a well-known socialite in the Johannesburg party scene and a regular A-list visitor at red carpet events in South Africa. Since November 2012, Steenkamp had been seeing Oscar Pistorius, a South African Olympic and Paralympic runner. She had previously been involved with Springbok rugby player Francois Hougaard.

She modeled for FHM magazine and was the first South African face of Avon cosmetics. Steenkamp used to be the live roaming presenter for FashionTV in South Africa, and she even appeared in commercials for Toyota Land Cruiser, Clover Industries, Redds, and Aldor Pin Pop. In 2012, she appeared as a celebrity contestant on the BBC Lifestyle show Baking Made Easy and Tropika Island of Treasure season 5, which aired on SABC 3 in February 2013.

Oscar Pistorious gets released after 11 years

As per NBC, Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on parole nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. He shot her several times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013, claiming he mistook her for a burglar at their Pretoria home.

Pistorius, now 37, was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison in 2016 by a South African court. The parole board had scheduled his release date for January 5, 2024. As per Steenkamp family spokesperson, The Department of Corrections indicated on Friday that if released, Pistorius will be monitored by officials in the same way that all other parolees are until his term formally expires. He must notify his parole officer if he desired to relocate or obtain work during that time. Pistorius will also be obliged to attend rehabilitation programs.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

