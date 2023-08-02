Who was Remi Lucidi? All you need to know about daredevil who died after falling off Hong Kong skyscraper

Remi Lucidi who is also known as a daredevil climber has tragically passed away at 30 after falling off from a 68-story skyscraper. Lucidi was quite popular on social media and many watched his video pulling off stunts at different locations. He has clicked images of himself in perilous circumstances all around the world, including several images of him perched on structures in Poland, Bulgaria, and even a bridge railing in Portugal.

According to reports, Lucidi was last alive on Thursday when he was struggling and pounding the window of a penthouse on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower. On July 24, Lucidi made his last Instagram post, a picture taken from a skyscraper in Hong Kong's Times Square.

What happened to Remi Lucidi?

Lucidi is reported to have climbed up to the top floors of the residential high-rise before dying after falling from the Tregunter Tower. Lucidi was scaling the tower when he found himself in trouble outside. He also tapped on a window, but it did not assist. Some reports claim that he fell after losing his balance.

Apparently, a maid saw him struggling and contacted the police, but he died in the fall before they could reach him. Officers discovered his camera at the site, and it was said to have pictures of him performing extreme stunts at different places. In the meanwhile, police are still looking into the situation and investigating the matter.

He had previously shared a picture of Times Square in Causeway Bay. Several social media users left ‘rest in peace' comments on his Instagram posts as the news of his passing spread online. Remi Lucidi can be seen strolling boldly around the edge of the 300-meter-high building without a harness or any other support in October of last year.

There are three towers in the Tregunter Towers complex. Prior to being surpassed by Trump World Tower in New York after its construction in 2001, the third tower, Tregunter 3, was the highest entirely residential structure in the world.

