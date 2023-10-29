Who was Richard Moll? Beloved Night Court actor dies at 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Richard Moll, the towering actor who won hearts with his lovable portrayal as Bull Shannon, the enormous bailiff in the iconic NBC sitcom Night Court, has passed away. He was 80. His sweet and boyish appeal created an unforgettable impression on viewers' hearts. Moll's family representative, Jeff Sanderson, reported his death, although no cause of death was given, as reported by the New York Times.

A career spanning four decades

Richard Moll played a variety of parts on television and in cinema during his long four-decade career. However, it was his iconic performance as Bull Shannon on Night Court that cemented his place in television history. The sitcom starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone and John Larroquette as the quick-witted prosecutor Dan Fielding in a fictional Manhattan municipal night court. From 1984 to 1992, this classic series aired for nine seasons and continues to maintain a unique place in the hearts of its viewers.

From history major to acting icon

Richard Charles Moll, born on January 13, 1943, in Pasadena, California, followed an unconventional road into the world of acting. Even though he graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in history in 1964, his father wanted him to pursue a career in law. Moll, on the other hand, followed his actual love and embraced acting, first walking the boards in Southern California and performing in Shakespearean plays. According to the New York Times, his career in the entertainment industry began to take form in the late 1970s, when he landed his first television and film roles.

A versatile career and enduring legacy

While Night Court propelled Moll to fame, he demonstrated his flexibility in the years that followed. He dabbled in voice acting, bringing his distinct tone to notable characters such as Two-Face in Batman: The Animated Series and Scorpion in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Beyond comedy, Moll dabbled in horror and science fiction, appearing in films such as House in 1985 and The Dungeonmaster in 1986.

Moll's enthusiasm for acting remained undiminished even in his later years, as he kept an active presence in the business until 2018. His later performances include the 2010 live-action picture Scooby-Doo: Curse of the Lake Monster, in which he played the intriguing lighthouse keeper Elmer Uggins.

Richard Moll's retreat to the mountains

Following his retirement, Richard Moll relocated to Big Bear Lake, located in the Southern California highlands. He found refuge in the picturesque surroundings and followed his interest in bird-watching, which brought him closer to nature.

Richard Moll is survived by his daughter Chloe Moll, son Mason Moll, and two stepchildren, Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling, even though his previous marriage to Susan Moll ended in divorce.

