Who was Rupert Murdoch’s fifth fiancée Ann Lesley Smith? 6 things to know about her

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith surprised everyone after they called off their engagement recently after being engaged for only two weeks. The 92-year-old media magnate and the 66-year-old former dental hygienist were supposed to tie the knot this summer. This would have been Murdoch’s fifth marriage and Ms Smith’s fourth. However, as per reports, he and his ex-fiancée took the mutual decision to call off their engagement because Lesley Smith is a very private person and could not handle the pressures of being in the public eye.

But, who is Rupert Murdoch’s now ex-fiance Ann Lesley Smith? Scroll below to learn more about her.

1. Who is Ann Lesley Smith?

Ann Lesley Smith was born Ann Krohn. She did her high schooling in Petaluma, California.

2. Ann Lesley Smith’s first marriage

According to the New York Times, While working as a dental hygienist in the Bay Area, Ann married John B. Huntington, a California railroad heir and almost 20 years her senior in 1985. The marriage lasted four years until 1989. During her marriage with Huntington, Smith lead a luxurious lifestyle, wearing expensive clothes, riding horses, and even involving herself with charity work. In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2013, she said, “Money was no object. I had everything in the world.”

3. Ann Lesley Smith alleged becoming suicidal

After her marriage with Huntington ended, Ann Lesley Smith alleged that she had no place to live. She also told the Christian Broadcasting Network that she had become suicidal due to a bad prenuptial agreement.

4. Ann Lesley Smith’s second marriage

In 1999, Ann married Michael Carabello. Carabello was a former percussionist at the rock band named Santana. According to The New York Times, this marriage lasted for about a year.

5. Ann Lesley Smith’s third marriage

Ann Lesley Smith’s third marriage was with Chester Smith, who was a radio and television entrepreneur in Modesto, California. In 2005, Ann also appeared by Mr. Smith’s side on an album titled Captured By Love. The album is credited to both her and her ex-husband.

6. Mr Smith’s daughter sued Ann Lesley Smith

After the demise of Chester Smith in 2008, one of his daughters Roxanne Storey, reportedly sued Ms. Smith. She claimed that Ms. Smith, who was the trustee of her father’s estate had failed to give her and her sisters their fair inheritance.

However, the case was settled outside court a few days later. Judge Duane Martin reportedly admonished Ms. Smith in a ruling, writing that “the court has lost all confidence in her ability to administer the trust other than for her own benefit, in conflict with her fiduciary duty to Chester Smith’s three daughters.”

