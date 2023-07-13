Who was Ryuchell? Five things to know about Japanese television personality dead at 27

Japanese television personality Ryuchell was found dead at their agency's office, shocking fans and netizens across the world. The 27-year-old was a well-known figure in Tokyo but was the target of homophobic remarks and Internet trolling because of their sexuality and way of living. Here are five facts about the talented individual who passed away too soon.

Five facts about Ryuchell

Early life

Ryuchell was born Ryuji Higa in Okinawa Prefecture on September 29, 1995. Their elder sister is Chiharu Higa, a Japanese singer. After graduating from their high school, which was also attended by boy band JO1's member Sho Yonashiro, they moved to Tokyo. They worked at several clothing stores in the Harajuku district while being a social media influencer.

Career

The 27-year-old was a singer, model, activist, social media influencer, as well as a television personality. They were also a prominent personalities in the Japanese LGBTQ+ community and mainstream media. The public figure made various appearances on shows and LGBT-themed events. They released an album titled Super Candy Boy and voiced an anime film.

Marriage and personal life

Ryuchell met model and social media personality Peco when they were eighteen years old and got tied the knot in 2016. Two years later, they welcomed their son Link, named after Link Larkin, the 1988 American comedy film Hairspray. In August 2022, the two announced they were taking a divorce and that Ryuchell no longer identified as a male.

Sexual identity and online harassment

After the singer announced the change in their sexual identity, they had to face massive hate, harassment, criticism, and hate. Trolls accused them of being an absent father after which the former couple appeared in a YouTube video. Peco defended her former husband and expressed her support towards Ryuchell and their decision. Apart from their personal life, the model also faced hate for their dressing sense and choice to not conform to a gender.

Death

Ryuchell was found unresponsive by their manager at their agency office in Shibuya, Tokyo on July 12, 2023, and was declared dead soon after. Even though the investigation is in progress, the possibility of the death being a suicide is not being ruled out. The news of their death comes a day after Peco posted a picture of their son Link celebrating his fifth birthday with a chocolate cake that had a dragon on top of it. The caption thanked the little boy for giving Peco "so much happiness" and concluded by saying, "Here's to many more memories" with a pizza emoji.

