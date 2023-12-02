Who was Sandra Day O’Connor? Exploring her life, legacy, and career as US Supreme Court’s first Justice Lady passes away at 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who was an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism died at the age of 93. She was the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. The iconic figure because of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. Known for her dispassionate and meticulously researched opinions, Sandra was moderately conservative.

Who was former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor?

Before becoming a key figure in landmark Supreme Court cases dealing with abortion, affirmative action, and civil rights, Sandra Day O’Connor received her undergraduate degree in 1950 and a law degree in 1952 from Stanford University, where she met the future chief justice of the United States William Rehnquist. She was President Ronald Reagan's first nominee to the Supreme Court, as she joined the court in 1981 after an impressive career that included serving as the majority leader in Arizona’s state Senate, the first woman to hold that title in the nation.

The early career of Sandra Day O’Connor

After serving at Arizona’s state Senate from 1969 to 1974, Sandra was elected a Superior Court judge in Maricopa county, a post she held from 1975 to 1979. President Ronald Reagan, who described O’Connor as a “person for all seasons,” nominated her to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court after Justice Potter Stewart retired. Later, she was confirmed unanimously by the Senate and was sworn in as the first female justice on September 25, 1981.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s legacy

Throughout her career, Sandra quickly gained popularity for her pragmatism with Justice Anthony Kennedy, a decisive swing vote in the Supreme Court’s decisions. Her opinions on abortion rights were articulated gradually and in a series of rulings, she signaled a reluctance to support any decision that would deny women the right to choose a safe and legal abortion.

O’Connor had to retire from the supreme court in 2006, after her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease; and he passed away in 2009. She, however, decided to continue as an active public speaker, and remained an advocate for civic education for years. In 2018 she revealed that she had also developed early stage Alzheimer’s and would no longer be a part of public affairs.

