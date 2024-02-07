TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Sebastian Pinera, the former President of Chile, died in a helicopter accident. Leaders from throughout Latin America have expressed their condolences to the nation he led for two terms, which is now in sorrow following this devastating news.

Pinera, 74, and the other three people were on board when the chopper crashed into a lake in Southern Chile. Shortly after emergency responders arrived, the former President was declared dead. The three other travelers made it out alive.

Pinera was most widely recognized outside of the country for his part in organizing the remarkable 2010 rescue of 33 miners who ended up stranded beneath the Atacama desert. The former President has had a remarkable career, let's get closer at it!

Who is Sebastian Pinera?

Early life and education

On December 1, 1949, Piñera was born in Santiago de Chile. After Piñera was born, his family relocated to Belgium, and then to New York City, where his father worked as the Chilean ambassador to the UN. After Piñera's return to Chile in 1955, he enrolled in the Divine Word School, Colegio del Verbo Divino, from where he graduated in 1967.

After that, Piñera enrolled in the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, where he completed his undergraduate studies in commercial engineering and graduated in 1971. Piñera pursued postgraduate economics studies at Harvard University with some funding from the Fulbright Program.

From 1971 until 1988, Piñera taught economics at the University of Chile, Adolfo Ibáñez University, and the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. He oversaw Economic Political Theory at the University of Chile's School of Economics in 1971. He was a prominent businessman in Chile, whose first term was enhanced by the nation's swift economic growth, but who was frequently viewed as out of step with the nation's rapidly evolving society.

Political career

Pinera presided over Chile twice, first in 2010–2014 and then again in 2018–2022. Throughout both of his terms in office, there were numerous demonstrations: in the first, students called for changes to the educational system; in the second, there were larger-scale, frequently violent demonstrations against inequality, which culminated in the government vowing to write a new constitution.

Pinera remained involved in politics after leaving his position as President, supporting conservative politicians in the area, such as Argentine President Javier Milei, and speaking out against initiatives like the attempt to design a new constitution, which ultimately fell through.

