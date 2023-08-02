Who was Sheila Oliver? 5 facts to know about New Jersey's iconic lieutenant governor

Sheila Oliver, the lieutenant governor of New Jersey, tragically passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday. The news of her death was officially announced by her family. Since Gov.Murphy and his family left over the weekend for a trip to Italy, where they own a house, Ms. Oliver has been acting as the governor of New Jersey.

According to a statement from Gov. Murphy's office, Oliver was undergoing treatment on Monday for an unknown medical condition at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Centre in Livingston, New Jersey. The official cause of her death has not been revealed yet. Nicholas Scutari, president of the state Senate, was appointed acting governor on Monday in accordance with the state's constitution.

Oliver's family said in their official statement,

'We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.” Oliver's family

5 facts to know about the iconic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

After more than 15 years in the Legislature, Oliver, a Democrat and lifelong resident of East Orange, New Jersey, was chosen as Gov. Philip D. Murphy's running partner in 2017 and was subsequently elected lieutenant governor. The two were elected again in 2021. She headed the Department of Community Affairs, which organizes state assistance to towns and communities, and was in charge of code enforcement, in addition to acting as Murphy's chief constable when he was out of the country.

Oliver was the first ever Black woman to serve as governor of New Jersey. She was among the most known figures in state politics, and in 2010, she made history by being the first Black woman to serve as Assembly leader.

Apart from serving as a governor, Oliver competed in a 2013 special election to replace the vacancy left by the late Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D), but came in fourth place out of the other contenders.

Oliver, a graduate of Columbia University and Lincoln University, was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. During her tenure, she signed many pieces of legislation into law, including ones that enhanced equal pay and safeguarded employees from wage fraud.

William Oliver, who was a retired businessman, was Oliver's husband. The couple didn't have any kids. Their relationship was kept mostly under wraps, which always raised eyebrows about Oliver’s personal life.

Sheila Oliver leaves behind her legacy

Oliver's death has been recognized as a major loss to the politics of New Jersey. Many of Oliver's friends and colleagues have been sharing their feelings about her tragic loss. Oliver will be remembered for a number of qualities, including her dedication and her remarkable achievements as NJ's Lieutenant Governor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who was Remi Lucidi? All you need to know about daredevil who died after falling off Hong Kong skyscraper