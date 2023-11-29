Who was Sticky Vicky? Exploring career and life of Benidorm legend as she passes away at 80

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Victoria María Aragüés Gadea, famously known as Sticky Vicky, left an indelible mark in the world of entertainment with her unique and daring performances. Born on April 15, 1943, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, her journey as an illusionist and dancer captivated audiences for nearly five decades until her recent passing on November 29, 2023, at the age of 80.

Early beginnings and dance career

Raised in Barcelona after her family's relocation, Vicky Leyton delved into the world of classical ballet, dedicating fifteen years to honing her craft. Alongside her sister, also an artist, they showcased their talents in a musical dance show.

Under the stage name Vicky Leyton, she later managed El Molino, a prominent theatre in Barcelona, marking the inception of her illustrious career.

The iconic magic show

Vicky Leyton's transition to fame emerged amid evolving cultural norms following Franco's era, where she encountered demands for more explicit performances. Responding to this shift, she pioneered a sensational magic act that involved showcasing an array of objects.

Ranging from handkerchiefs to razor blades, remarkably produced from her vaginal cavity. Her act, which she performed multiple times a night, became legendary in Spanish entertainment circles and attracted millions of spectators globally.

Despite her widespread acclaim, Vicky faced legal battles over the use of her stage name, Sticky Vicky, culminating in a hard-fought victory that secured her the legal trademark for her performance identity.

Her impact extended beyond the stage, as she made guest appearances on the British TV sitcom Benidorm, further solidifying her status as a cultural icon, particularly among British tourists.

Final years and passing

In her final years, Vicky's health deteriorated after a fall that led to hospitalization and subsequent surgery. Battling complications from surgery, she faced health challenges but remained an enduring figure in Benidorm's cultural landscape.

Her passing on November 29, 2023, marked the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy cherished by many.

Sticky Vicky’s Children's tributes on her passing

Sticky Vicky's legacy lives on through her children, Maria Gadea Aragues and Eduardo. Following in her mother's footsteps, Maria now performs the daring act in Benidorm, taking over after Vicky retired. She adopted the same stage name, aiming to preserve her mother's legacy amidst imitators seeking financial gain.

Following Sticky Vicky's recent passing, her daughter Maria expressed profound disbelief and sorrow on social media. Sharing the heartbreaking news on Facebook, she mourned the loss of her mother, thanking everyone for their support

Meanwhile, Vicky's son, Eduardo, chose a private life away from the limelight. Unlike his sister, he has maintained a low profile, steering clear of the entertainment scene.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles? Exploring her life, career and relationship amid singer's skin lightning controversy