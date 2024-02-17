TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Teresa Smith, also known on TikTok as Queenzzielocthevoice passed away following her battle with cancer. Teresa's daughter Yolundria Rooks wrote in a GoFundMe post, "It is with a heavy heart to announce that my mother The Icon, The Diva, Miss Teresa Smith also known as ‘Queezielocthevoice’ has suddenly passed away.”

Teresa had just been battling ovarian cancer, which had progressed to her lungs. Yolundria claims that her mother didn't reveal to her family that she had cancer until November 2023, while she was unwell in the hospital. She also says that her mother has been in excruciating pain ever since.

Her family now wants Teresa's remains to be flown back to Macon, GA, where she will be buried next to her son Josiah. Yolundria is currently fundraising on GoFundMe to pay for this. Donations are being requested by the family to assist with moving Teresa's remains. Yolanda also mentioned that following the loss of their mother, she would have to take care of their younger siblings.

Who was Teresa Smith aka Queenzzielocthevoice?

The 48-year-old gained popularity on TikTok for her cover of Billie Eilish's Oscar-nominated song "What Was I Made For?", which was featured in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Teresa perhaps heard the song differently since she used to pronounce the line where Billie sang "All the enjoyment" more like "although enjoyment," rather than "all the enjoyment." Billie mentioned that she had watched Teresa's video and liked the way she sang.

According to Queenzzielocthevoice's website page, she was a very creative person who composed and sang in a variety of musical genres. Teresa claimed that she could sing from birth. Nevertheless, the TikTok celebrity revealed that she had plenty of haters who attempted to damage her reputation by saying negative things about her. However, Teresa was unstoppable and held her head high.

Teresa's videos on TikTok received over 41 million likes, and she had almost 700,000 followers. Also, she receives around 5,000 Spotify listeners per month.

