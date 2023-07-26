Who was Tony Bennett? 5 things to know about legendary singer as he passes away at 96

Grammy Award winner and legendary singer Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. This news has saddened his fans and the whole music industry, as he was an iconic singer, and his death marks the end of an era. Bennet’s Publicist, Sylvia Weiner confirmed his death and informed that he passed away peacefully in New York, his hometown. Tony Bennet is considered a timeless artist and has given the world of music some iconic and masterpiece songs. His song “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” is truly a piece that stuck with audiences for a long time and helped the singer gain a massive fan following.

Bennett’s albums Playin’ With My Friends, The Art of Romance, The Silver Lining: The Song of Jerome Kern, and many others are tagged as timeless classics. From suffering from drug issues in the 1970s to winning Grammy & Emmys, the journey of Tony Bennett has been nothing less than an inspiration to people and music artists around the world.

5 things to know about the legendary Tony Bennett

1. Not many know that Bennett was a part of World War 2 in 1944. He was a part of the army and he helped free a concentrated camp in Germany. He also spoke about his experience during World War 2 in his autobiography The Good Life: The Autobiography of Tony Bennett.

2. Bennett holds a record of getting nominated for 41 Grammy Awards, out of which he has won 19. He won his first Grammy Award in the year 1963 in the category ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance- Male’ for his ‘I Left My Heart In San Francisco’.

3. Tony Bennett’s collaboration with another sensational singer, Lady Gaga is considered to be iconic. They earlier collaborated on the album Cheek to Cheek which came out in 2014. Recently in the year 2021, the two once again came together for the album Love for Sale. The song didn’t only strike with the audience but also won a Grammy in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance category.

4. Tony Bennett’s real name is Anthony Dominick Benedetto, he acquired the name ‘Tony’ in 1994. Bob Hope who was a famous TV personality witnessed Anthony performing in Greenwich Village using the stage name Joe Bari which is when Hope asked him his real name. When Tony said his real name was ‘Anthony Dominick Benedetto, Hope said, "We’ll call you Tony."

5. In the year 2021, Bennett’s family confirmed that the singer has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's since 2016. While talking about his health with the Magazine, Bennet’s wife revealed that he was able to recognize his family and friends. Gayatri Devi who was Bennett’s neurologist had said that the singer has greatly benefited from his music and it was the reason that he was able to keep up.

