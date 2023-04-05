Who were Rupert Murdoch’s four wives? A look at the billionaire’s marriage history

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch recently called off his engagement with Ann Lesley Smith, less than a month after they announced it. The former couple’s potential summer wedding, which now stands cancelled, would have been Murdoch’s fifth time walking down the aisle, and Smith’s time getting married.

Murdoch, 92, has been married and divorced four times in the past.

Let us take a more detailed look at Rupert Mudoch’s marriage history.

Rupert Murdoch’s marriage history

As per HELLO Magazine, Rupert Mudoch was first married to Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967. In 1967 he married Anna Mann, and that marriage lasted until 1999. The billionaire then tied the knot with Wendi Dang in 1999, which ended in 2013. In 2016, Murdoch married Jerry Hall. They announced their separation in 2022. Murdoch welcomed six children during these four relationships.

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall were married for six years from 2016 to 2022, before they called it quits last year. Murdock and Hall were reportedly spotted together at the 2015 Rugby World Match, before they tied the knot next year. Their representatives confirmed the divorce as they released a joint statement, "Jerry and Rupert Murdoch have finalised their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Dang

Wendi Dang was Rupert’s third wife. Dang and Murdoch reportedly met at a company party in Hong Kong in 1997. They married two years later, just 17 days after the media magnate separated from his former wife, Anna Mann.

Rupert filed for divorce from Wendi Dang in 2013 citing that their marriage had "broken down irretrievably." Soon, rumours about Dang’s close relationship with the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair started doing the rounds.

During their marriage, Murdoch and Dang welcomed two daughters Grace and Chloe in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Mann

The News Corp founder married Anna Torv (now Mann) in 1967 and their marriage lasted for 31 years until their divorce in 1999. Rupert and Anna welcomed three children together - Elisabeth, born in 1968, Lachlan, born in 1971, and James, born in 1972.

Anna Mann later talked about their split and revealed that she believed that Rupert had an affair with Wendi Dang.

Rupert Murdoch and Patricia Booker

Rupert Murdoch married his first wife Patricia Booker - who was a flight attendant - in 1956 in Australia. Two years later, the couple welcomed their daughter named Prudence. They split in 1967 after a 11-year-long marriage.

