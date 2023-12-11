Who were the last humans to land on moon? Exploring everything about Apollo 17 on its 51st anniversary

Apollo 17, sometimes referred to as the program's last flight, was the American-manned space mission that touched down on the moon on December 7, 1972. Harrison Schmitt and Eugene Cernan, two legendary astronauts, were on this particular space mission.

On this day in history, December 11, 1972, these astronauts from Apollo 17 would become the last people to set foot on the moon.

Who were present in Apollo 17?

Eugene Cernan was a mission commander who orbited the Earth on Gemini 9 and the moon on Apollo 10. The only astronaut to set foot on the moon without a background in military aviation was Harrison Schmitt, a lunar module pilot. Ronald Evans, a former naval aviator and pilot of the command module, was the third astronaut on board the spacecraft.

According to Britannica, the final Apollo program spaceflight launch was supposed to occur on December 6, 1972, in the evening, but it was postponed because of a technical issue. Due to the delay, the launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was scheduled for December 7, just past midnight.

By December 10, the potent rocket had reached the lunar orbit and the Earth's orbit in less than 12 minutes. Cernan and Schmitt successfully touched down the lunar module on December 11. The Challenger landed in a mere 2 hours and 34 minutes following its separation from the command and service module. Cernan and Schmitt set foot on the moon shortly after landing.

Advertisement

Cernan and Schmitt collected 243.56 pounds of rock and soil samples during their 75-hour mission on the moon. After gathering the samples, the astronauts conducted experiments and started a "experimental package" that transmitted data back to Earth.

The two men successfully re-entered the command module and left for Earth on December 14. On December 19, 2972, a mere five days later, the crew of astronauts touched down in the South Pacific. No American has returned to the moon since then.

ALSO READ: Who won the Game of the Year? Exploring the full list of winners from the 2023 Game Awards