Who won the Game of the Year? Exploring the full list of winners from the 2023 Game Awards

The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles hosted the 10th annual Game Awards, a spectacular celebration of the gaming industry's best achievements. The star-studded event, held on the main stage, displayed the abilities of video game creators and recognized exceptional achievements in a variety of categories. Among the evening's highlights, Larian Studios' epic masterpiece, Baldur's Gate 3, emerged as the clear winner, taking home the coveted Game of the Year award as per Deadline.

Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3 reigns supreme

The night's greatest achievement, Baldur's Gate 3, not only won the coveted Game of the Year title but also dominated in several categories. The deep story, amazing visuals, and intriguing gameplay of the game, set in a rich fantasy universe, enthralled gamers and critics alike. Timothée Chalamet, who presented the Game of the Year award, provided a bit of glitz to the occasion.

Baldur's Gate 3 didn't just win one award; it won several, including Best Performance, Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer, and Player's Voice. The game's diverse appeal and commitment to player satisfaction were on display as it dominated both critical and popular acclaim.

While Baldur's Gate 3 received the most attention, Alan Wake 2 emerged as a force to be reckoned with, winning awards for Best Direction and Best Narrative. The cooperation between Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing demonstrated exceptional storytelling and inventive direction, engaging the gaming world.

A night of surprises and star power

The 2023 Game Awards were full of surprises and celebrity guests. Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi space adventure, Exodus, was introduced on stage by Hollywood heavyweight Matthew McConaughey as per Deadline. Furthermore, the unexpected cooperation between writer-director Jordan Peele and gaming superstar Hideo Kojima created a stir, suggesting a forthcoming mystery game titled 'OD' starring Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. The idea of stretching genre boundaries and operating as both a movie and a video game piqued fans' interest, and they anxiously awaited additional information.

The event included a wide mix of presenters, including Anthony Mackie, Ed Boon, Simu Liu, Zedd, and Aaron Moten, Ella Purnell, and Walton Goggins from Prime Video's Fallout. Heilung and Poets of the Fall performed live as Old Gods Of Asgard from Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake franchise, adding a musical layer to the event. Loren Allred's interpretation of music from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's original soundtrack was a perfect homage to the various and intriguing sounds of the gaming industry.

Honoring innovation: Best Adaptation and beyond

In the Best Adaptation category, the Game Awards 2023 followed its legacy of rewarding innovation by awarding the most imaginative, game-inspired creations from across entertainment. The award went to The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO), demonstrating the industry's capacity to transcend gaming into other kinds of media.

A glance at the winners in key categories:

Best Game Direction: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

Best Narrative: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Best Art Direction: Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Best Score and Music: Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

