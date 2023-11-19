Who won the National Costume round at Miss Universe 2023? Exploring their attire and its significance

Shweta Sharda, India's representative, stole the spotlight during the National Costume Round in a stunning spectacle that heralded the start of the 72nd Miss Universe Pageant. The event, which began on November 15 with the Preliminary Gala, celebrated the grace, strength, and modernity exhibited by the 22-year-old beauty, as per India Today.

Shweta Sharda captivates audience with her regal Miss Universe 2023 ensemble

Shweta Sharda graced the stage in a magnificent gown made by Nidhi Yasha, a well-known brand in the Indian fashion business. The lavishly decorated traditional skirt, coupled with an elegantly embroidered gold blouse, exemplified the ideal blend of tradition and modernity. The ensemble represented India's capacity to survive storms and emerge stronger as a metaphor for a resilient nation.

The armored goddess garb acted as a celebration of India's variety, integrity, and fierce spirit. Sharda's lotus halo symbolized the harmony of the country's many religions and customs. The lower portion of the costume was converted into a magical golden peacock, India's national bird, with intricately crafted peacock feather embroidery.

The design of the outfit used contrasts, with a rigid torso and powerful shoulders balanced by a flowing organza skirt, and a dramatic lengthy trail. This graphic depiction reflected India's paradoxes, demonstrating the country's capacity to flourish in variety and find harmony in its magnificent inconsistencies.

ALSO READ: What is the 'Lemon Pie' story on TikTok? Viral video about love and loss leaves users in tears

Shweta Sharda showcases the spirit of a modern Indian woman

Shweta Sharda, at the age of 22, exemplified not just the spirit of a modern Indian woman but also showed her perseverance, fortitude, and resolve in the world arena. Sharda's whole image was a tribute to India's current identity, merging traditional legacy with a forward-thinking attitude, thanks to makeup artist Bhagyashree Tanwar and hairstylist Palakh Hingorani.

Bhagyashree Tanwar's deft hands performed their magic on Shweta's canvas, embellishing her with golden shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and meticulously sculpted features. Sharda's facial grace was enhanced by the cosmetics, which complemented the grandeur of her costume. The delicate but powerful details emphasized the beautiful balance of compassion and strength.

Shweta's thick locks were styled into gentle curls that cascaded gorgeously over her shoulders by skilled hairdresser Palakh Hingorani. Sharda's haircut complimented her whole look flawlessly, adding elegance and sophistication to her image. Her decision to leave her hair open in the middle added to the attention-grabbing appearance.

A journey of growth and identity: Shweta Sharda's Miss Universe odyssey

Shweta Sharda's quest to represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant was more than simply a dazzling event; it was a reflection of the country's progress and current identity. Her national costume was a visual masterpiece that highlighted India's rich cultural past while underlining the country's ability to adapt and survive in the face of adversity.

Advertisement

Sharda's Instagram posts delve into the meaning of her attire, characterizing it as an "armored goddess look." The power shoulders and engineering bodice showcased the feminine form's soft yet robust temperament, reflecting the resilience of a nation that has withstood storms and risen strong.

The intricately designed costume reflected India's diversity, with the lotus halo reflecting religious peace and the peacock-inspired embroidery expressing the nation's unity in variety. The combination of a rigid upper body with a flowy organza skirt and a dramatic trail reflected India's capacity to find harmony in its stunning differences.

ALSO READ: What is Bali Belly trend on TikTok? Travel influencer shares serious stomach bug problem