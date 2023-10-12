'Whole hit list': Logan Paul teases exciting WWE return potentially involving Roman Reigns

Since his debut match at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul has captured the attention of the whole WWE universe with his prowess in the ring and on the podium. Since then, he has defeated many more world-class athletes and competed in a thrilling championship bout against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, which he ultimately lost. The Maverick, though, is already planning his return to the ring and desires a rematch with Roman in order to achieve his ultimate objective: WWE gold.

ALSO READ: 'It bums me': Logan Paul launches online attack on Brendan Schaub following insensitive comments on Nina Agdal

Logan Paul eyes another match with Roman Reigns in WWE

Logan Paul said in a Sports Illustrated interview that his match against Roman was his "proudest performance" in the WWE and that he hopes to have another go at winning. He was referring to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he said, “While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships. Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him.”

Logan claims he was "overprepared" for the match and was eager to impress Triple H and the other executives. Paul says, “It paid off. I pray that it’s going to age nicely, and maybe Roman and I can run it back. He’s so, so good.” The YouTuber stated that Seth Rollins, the world heavyweight champion, and other superstars whom he did not name are also in his sights.

Paul adds, "I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it. After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it.” When Logan makes his return, we'll have to see what WWE has in store for him and if he'll be given the chance to compete for a title in the months to come.

About Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's fight

The fight between KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis takes place on Saturday night. As they get ready to settle their scores in the Manchester boxing ring, the two have been exchanging verbal blows in a series of increasingly personal jabs on social media in recent months.

Jake's older brother Paul, who has been a WWE wrestler with a lot of success, will make his boxing debut this weekend after an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather in 2021. He lost to KSI in 2019, and this was his first competitive fight since.

American mixed martial artist Danis has trained with Conor McGregor and fights for Bellator. There are still some questions about whether or not he will fight this weekend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact check: Has Dillon Danis pulled out of fight against Logan Paul? Rumors debunked