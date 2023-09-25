'Whole thing crashed': Kick owner reveals Adin Ross' fake Kim Jong Un stream crossed 700,000 viewers

Adin Ross, a popular streamer and content creator, is in the limelight once more; this time, it's for shattering Kick viewing records with a false Kim Jong Un interview stream, as per Dexerto. Over 300,000 people apparently watched his interview with a fake Kim during a livestream.

Eddie Craven, one of the Kick co-owners, spoke about the Adin Ross stream on one of his own broadcasts and went into further detail about the event's real viewership numbers. Additionally, he said that at its high of over 700,000, there were so many watchers that the website crashed at one time.

Eddie reacts to viewership on Adins Ross' 'Kim Jong Un' stream

Eddie recently responded to a question about whether or not he saw Adin's stream with the imposter during a stream by providing some details about what was going on at Kick behind the scenes. He said, “I think the view count was actually broken on that. Everyone thinks that the stream went up to 450,000 viewers, it actually got up to 700,000 viewers, but the website crashed. Like the whole thing crashed. It went 700,000, and then the whole thing crashed, and it went down to 200,000 a few minutes after.”

Despite the fact that Kim Jong Un wasn't the person who was in the call, the stream solidified Adin Ross' status as one of the most popular streamers on Kick and the internet in general. Adin Ross has carried out weird events on his streams before. The "Kim Jong Un" stream, happened just a few weeks after he and Sneako built a fictitious jail in a warehouse to show the Tate brothers that he could survive in prison.

Adin Ross' streams

