Who's Braxton Berrios? What we know so far about Alix Earle's beau

TikTok influencer Alix Earle left fans buzzing as she marked NFL star Braxton Berrios' birthday with a steamy Instagram post. The couple, who had been the subject of months of speculation, finally put rumors to rest by sharing an intimate moment on the beach. In the sultry snapshot, Berrios, 28, showcased his muscular frame while holding up 22-year-old Earle, with her legs and arms wrapped around him.

A public display of affection

For their sunset outing, Earle donned a revealing black and white bikini, complemented by a low ponytail. Berrios, on the other hand, sported eye-catching green and blue swim trunks. Captioning the post with "hbd nfl man," Alix Earle made it clear that their relationship was no longer a well-kept secret.

The couple's confirmation of their relationship triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. Fans and followers expressed excitement about their newfound openness, as reported by Page Six. One comment humorously referred to their confirmation as "the hardest f–king launch ever to exist." Others cheered on Alix Earle as she entered her NFL WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) era.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes reveals Tom Brady’s NFL longevity Influenced his decision to focus on his bodily upkeep

Social media reacts

This revelation comes after Berrios had posted sweet snapshots of himself and Earle at the Hard Rock Stadium, celebrating the Miami Dolphins' win. The pair's journey from speculation to public acknowledgment has been a rollercoaster, especially after Berrios' previous relationship with Sophia Culpo came to an end amid rumors of infidelity. Sophia Culpo, the "Culpo Sisters" star, spoke out on her Instagram about the trust issues that led to their breakup, though Berrios denied any wrongdoing.

Alix Earle had previously addressed the situation on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, categorically denying any involvement with Berrios while he was in a relationship. She even insisted on seeing proof of his breakup with Culpo before they officially became a couple. This confirmation marks a new chapter for the TikTok influencer and the NFL star, as they embrace their relationship in the public eye, leaving their past behind.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have officially gone public with their romance, delighting fans who have followed their journey from rumors to reality. Their passionate beachfront snapshot and social media acknowledgment signify a fresh start for this couple, leaving behind the shadow of past controversies.

ALSO READ: 'I should have given him more credit’: Patriots’ struggles force Shannon Sharpe to issue apology to Tom Brady