Who's designing 2023 Claridge's Christmas tree? Complete details revealed

Claridge's, the renowned luxury hotel in London, is once again gearing up for a spectacular holiday season. This year, the iconic Christmas tree adorning the hotel's lobby will receive an exclusive touch of elegance and creativity from the famed fashion house, Louis Vuitton. The collaboration is set to be unveiled on the morning of November 23, promising a fusion of the hotel's charm with Louis Vuitton's celebrated style.

The elegance and tradition

With a long-standing relationship between Claridge's and Louis Vuitton, the choice to have the esteemed fashion house design the Christmas tree signifies a marriage of two entities deeply rooted in the celebration of art and travel.

While the exact details of the design remain a closely guarded secret, the anticipation is high as the hotel teases the melding of these two renowned brands into a festive masterpiece.

As reported by The Caterer, Paul Jackson, the general manager of Claridge's, expressed his profound excitement, deeming it an honor to welcome Louis Vuitton for this prestigious task. He emphasized the significance of Christmas as a magical time at the hotel, eagerly anticipating the immersion of guests and visitors into the world of Louis Vuitton.

A legacy of creative Christmas designs

This collaboration marks the thirteenth year of Claridge's tradition of inviting distinguished fashion houses to lend their artistic vision to the hotel's Christmas tree. In the past, the hotel has witnessed stunning installations, each leaving a unique mark on the holiday season.

Last year, the Jimmy Choo-designed tree, a five-meter-high sculpture composed of mirrors, lights, and aluminum panels, captivated onlookers.

Moreover, the memory of Karl Lagerfeld's imaginative upside-down tree with silver gilded roots, showcased in 2017, still lingers as a testament to the creative and boundary-pushing designs that have graced the hotel over the years.

Anticipation and spectacle

The announcement of Louis Vuitton taking the creative helm of Claridge's Christmas tree has sparked widespread anticipation and curiosity among enthusiasts of fashion, art, and the festive season.

The melding of the hotel's traditional holiday charm with Louis Vuitton's avant-garde style promises a spectacle that visitors and guests will undoubtedly remember.

As November 23 approaches, the unveiling of this exclusive collaboration will undoubtedly mark the commencement of a holiday season filled with elegance, creativity, and the timeless spirit of celebration at Claridge's.

