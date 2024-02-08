Who's holding the golden ticket? Powerball Jackpot hits USD 228 million after February 7 numbers

The anticipation is growing as the Powerball jackpot approaches an astonishing USD 228 million following Monday's drawing, which yielded no jackpot winner as per USA Today. With no Match 5 winners, the anticipation for the next draw on Wednesday is intense. The winning numbers for the February 7 draw have finally been revealed.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing are 12, 21, 62, 67, and 69, with Powerball number 17 and Power Play set to 3X.

Odds of winning

While the temptation of a USD 228 million jackpot is undeniable, it's important to understand the slim chances of winning the top prize in Powerball. The odds of winning the jackpot are around one in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize, across all tiers, are approximately one in 24.9.

How to play and win

Participating in the Powerball is simple. Players can buy a ticket for USD 2 each play and choose five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls and one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. Alternatively, players can select a Quick Pick to get randomly generated numbers.

To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls plus the red Powerball. Aside from the grand prize, Powerball provides eight additional chances to win based on the number of matched balls in the non-jackpot tiers, with prizes ranging from USD 4 to USD 1 million.

For an additional dollar, players can activate the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five, or ten times. It's worth mentioning that the 10X Power Play option is only available for jackpots worth USD 150 million or less, and the Match 5 prize for the second tier is limited to USD 2 million if the Power Play feature is used.

Some jurisdictions now offer the Double Play add-on feature, which gives players another chance to match their numbers after each Powerball drawing for an additional dollar per play.

Where to purchase tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at many locations, including gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and certain airport terminals. In addition, in some states and territories, tickets can be purchased online through Jackpocket, the USA TODAY Network's official digital lottery courier.

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia are among the states and territories that have been participating.

