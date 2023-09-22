Why are 95% of NFTs worthless now? New study reveals sheds light on crash of non-fungible tokens market

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have surely fascinated the globe in recent years. These digital assets, which were predominantly linked with the art sector, were heralded as a game-changing invention that would change the way we perceive and value digital compositions as per Rolling Stone. A new analysis, however, has shed light on the fall and following the depreciation of NFTs, finding that 95% of these tokens are now basically worthless.

What are fungible and non-fungible assets?

To understand why the value of NFTs has collapsed, one must first understand the concept of fungibility. Because of their similar qualities, fungible assets such as currencies or cryptocurrencies can be swapped one-to-one. Non-fungible assets, on the other hand, such as NFTs, have distinguishing characteristics that make them different and irreplaceable.

The original excitement surrounding NFTs originated from its potential to enable digital artists to commercialize their creations. Artists could sell their work directly to collectors by tokenizing their work, skipping traditional intermediaries such as galleries or auction houses. This idea, combined with the blockchain's immutability and decentralized nature, sparked a lot of excitement in the art world.

Why NFTs have plummeted in value?

However, like with any technology, the hype was followed by reality. According to Rolling Stone, the analysis identifies numerous major elements that have contributed to the NFT market's demise. First and foremost, an oversupply of NFTs arose from excessive speculation and an uncontrolled speculative purchasing frenzy. The market was saturated with digital art, overloading it to the point where demand could not keep up with supply.

Furthermore, the analysis suggests that a sizable proportion of NFT buyers were motivated by rapid profits rather than true appreciation for the work itself. This speculative activity compounded the oversupply problem, resulting in a bubble that inevitably popped. As a result, many NFTs lost virtually as much value as they gained.

The study highlights the issue of sustainability

In addition to market oversaturation and speculative buying, the study emphasizes the issue of sustainability as per Rolling Stone. Many NFTs are tokenized versions of digital photos or films, prompting environmental worries about the energy-intensive blockchain networks that support them. As investors and collectors become more aware of the environmental ramifications, some have become afraid to link themselves with NFTs, further decreasing their value.

The lack of intrinsic value in many NFTs is another key element considered in the study. While the distinctiveness and rarity of these tokens initially drew people in, it turns out that alone is not enough to sustain long-term value. Many NFTs proved to be little more than passing fads, with no underlying substance or creative worth, resulting in their fast depreciation.

According to Rolling Stone, as the dust settles and the NFT market corrects, it is clear that greater caution is required when appraising these tokens. Collectors, investors, and artists must all pay attention to the quality, ingenuity, and creative integrity of the digital creations linked to NFTs. True value is found in the appreciation of authentic and meaningful art, not in mere speculation or immediate financial gain.

