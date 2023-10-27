Why are black cats associated with Halloween? Taking closer look at age long superstitions

Cats have a long and complicated history intertwined with human culture, dating back to ancient Egypt and Greek mythology. In certain civilizations, cats were venerated as celestial emblems, while in others, they were connected with mysticism and witchcraft. The belief that black cats bring ill luck dates back to the 13th century when Pope Gregory IX issued a decree declaring black cats to be Satan's embodiment, as per History.com. This was the start of church-sanctioned witch hunts and inquisitions, which swiftly expanded throughout Europe.

Witches, cats, and the church

The church's dread of witches and their association with cats emerged in medieval Europe. Witches, who were pre-Christian pagan practitioners, challenged the church's authority. They had a strong appreciation for the natural world, particularly animals, and their fondness for cats grew questionable. Both cats and independent women exhibited a healthy disdain for authority, something the church did not condone. This resulted in the elderly lady and her cats being demonized, further connecting black cats with the notion of witchcraft.

The fear spreads: From Europe to America

The connection between witches and their familiars, which are sometimes represented as black cats, arose from the fact that persons accused of witchcraft frequently kept cats as pets. Cats were frequently slaughtered throughout the Middle Ages owing to their link with evil. Some even blamed them for the outbreak of the Bubonic plague, which prompted huge abolition movements. Ironically, the diminished cat population allowed the rodent population to increase, allowing the disease's fast spread.

Black cats and Halloween: The unwelcome omen

With Puritan colonists, the notion of black cats as harbingers of bad luck found its way to America. The common idea was that witches could transform into their familiar, usually a black cat. According to History.com, A black cat crossing your path was interpreted as a possible errand from a witch or the devil disguised. This idea remained throughout the Renaissance, when the apparition of a black cat may imply a witch's curse. Fearful peasants would frequently seek refuge at the church, where priests would bless them to lift the curse. The church even gained from such apprehension.

Surprisingly, the belief that black cats are bad luck is not widespread. While some cultures vilify black cats, others revere them as good luck symbols. They were revered in ancient Egypt because of their likeness to the cat-goddess Bastet. Black cats were thought to bring wealth to Scotland and Japan. The view of black cats, whether as benign or wicked supernatural beings, is a matter of cultural mythology and personal belief.

